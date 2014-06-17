If the USA wins, this should be written on the trophy

Available via RowdyGentleman (US shipping only)

Look, you can even get your dogs in the spirit

More like this

Available via Barking Mad Clothing

Because watching footy with an oil burning candle going is the real dream

Available via Getascent

So warm, so of the moment, so er...

Available via GettingPersonal

Yep...

Available via Notonthehighstreet

Just looking at it makes you feel more patriotic, right?

Available via 24studio.co.uk

At least this way you'll definitely be able to bring one home

Available via Amazon

These are already reduced to clear on the John Lewis website...

Available via John Lewis

Because annoying the whole street needn't cost the earth

Advertisement

Available via Poundland