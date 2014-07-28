13-year-old Scottish Commonwealth Games medalist celebrates with Irn Bru and cake
Swimmer Erraid Davies knows how to have a proper party after winning bronze in Glasgow 2014
Formula 1 stars have champagne, but for a 13-year-old Scottish swimming bronze medallist Erraid Davies the ingredients of a sporting celebration are much simpler: a can of pop and a cake.
The 100m breaststroke swimmer is the youngest competitor to compete in this year's Commonwealth Games. After her bronze medal-winning swim on Sunday 27th July, her mother Joyce revealed how Erraid was planning on celebrating: "Apparently she was going to get some cake and Irn Bru, that was the last thing I heard!"
The schoolgirl from the Shetland Isles finished third in the para-sport 100m breaststroke final. She is Scotland's youngest ever Commonwealth Games competitor.
Her father David added that her performance was particularly impressive given the facilities she normally has access to. "She trains in a 16.6m pool which has got three lanes," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "The coach's brother described it as a puddle."