Formula 1 stars have champagne, but for a 13-year-old Scottish swimming bronze medallist Erraid Davies the ingredients of a sporting celebration are much simpler: a can of pop and a cake.

Advertisement

The 100m breaststroke swimmer is the youngest competitor to compete in this year's Commonwealth Games. After her bronze medal-winning swim on Sunday 27th July, her mother Joyce revealed how Erraid was planning on celebrating: "Apparently she was going to get some cake and Irn Bru, that was the last thing I heard!"