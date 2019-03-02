She was also nominated for seven Emmy Awards and starred in Everybody Loves Raymond and Cars.

Helmond’s talent agency confirmed that she passed away due to complications from Alzheimer's disease.

"She was the love of my life," her husband, David Christian, said in a statement.

"I've been with Katherine since I was 19 years old. The night she died, I saw that the moon was exactly half-full, just as I am now."

Actress Alyssa Milano, who co-starred with Helmond in Who’s the Boss, wrote on Twitter:

“Katherine Helmond has passed away.

“My beautiful, kind, funny, gracious, compassionate, rock. You were an instrumental part of my life. You taught me to hold my head above the marsh! You taught me to do anything for a laugh! What an example you were! Rest In Peace, Katherine.”

Helmond is survived by her husband.