With vital equipment malfunctioning as a result of the attack, the medics face an uphill struggle to keep patients alive. And the situation is made worse by the fact that two members of staff - paramedic Iain and consultant Sacha - are both in real danger.

Cue a battle between Connie and Jac as to which colleague will receive surgery in the one, still-functioning operating theatre.

"It's a clash of the titans," reveals Amanda Mealing, who plays Connie. "Fans will get what they want because it's a clash of two very strong women. It's delicious, particularly because Rosie [Marcel, who plays Jac] and I used to be neighbours when we worked together in the past. So she and I are close. But then you do often find that two of the greatest enemies on screen are actually best friends in real life."

Sacha will find himself a patient rather than a doctor as a result of a dramatic car crash that endangers not just him, but also daughter Beka and Ric's granddaughter Darla. Speaking about the filming of the stunt, actor Bob Barrett said:

"It was one of the most amazing things I've ever seen. But Casualty do these stunts all the time, so they were really cool about it. Their response was: 'Yeah, it's a good stunt, but we've done better.' And then I saw the motorway crash that led to Sam's death, so I had to say, 'fair enough'. We don't really do these type of stunts on Holby City - people tend to slip over and we call that a stunt."

As to what else we can expect from the two-parter, executive producer Simon Harper had this to say about the team effort: There is major audience appetite for a mega-crossover between these sister shows, so that’s exactly what we’re serving up!

“Both teams will strive heroically against the odds in two episodes of pure, nail-biting emotional medical drama. I’m in awe of the writing and direction and proud of both the Cardiff Casualty and Elstree Holby crews and casts in making the mind-boggling logistics work, quite aside from their creative wizardry.

“There is so much to relish in the interactions: an especially poignant thematic resonance between Connie and Jac in delicious conflict, and perhaps most vitally, who from Casualty has been secretly carrying on with whom from Holby!”