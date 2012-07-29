Emmerdale

Ever since Alex moved in with Moira, he's been finding it hard to keep his shirt on. Any chance to walk around the kitchen semi-starkers and he'll take it. So no prizes for guessing what happens when he spills a pint over himself during a night out at the Wooly. Victoria's dander will be up when she discovers how intimate it's getting down on Butler's farm.

Coronation Street

More like this

Advertisement

At one time, you couldn't throw a barm cake the length of the street without hitting at least three women that Steve had slept with. But he's been cutting a lonely figure since Becky bolted in a flash of velour. Can former squeeze Michelle put some pep into his step? Well, only if she can first work out how Ryan's managed to turn from a mophead to a cokehead.