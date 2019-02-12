During a community fundraiser for the Rebecchi family at The Waterhole on Wednesday 20 February, Callum is revealed as a mystery bidder during an auction to raise funds to help Sonya and her hubby Toadie pay medical bills.

But Sonya's joy at seeing her son again is short-lived, when she discovers it was family relative Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) who contacted Callum in the USA to break the news of Sonya's cancer.

Sonya is angry at Dipi for breaking her trust. (Picture: Channel 5)

During a confrontation with Dipi, Sonya collapses... (Picture: Channel 5)

During a heated confrontation with Dipi, it all becomes too much for Sonya who comes over light-headed and starts to collapse...

More like this

After the family squabbles during the fundraiser, on Thursday 21 February, Callum tries to keep the peace by taking Sonya out for a picnic down by Lassiter's Lake.

When Sonya starts to complain again about Dipi betraying her trust, Callum has some home truths for his mum: she has been unfair by not telling him about her cancer diagnosis sooner.

Will Callum's words convince Sonya to embrace the support of all her family and friends (and make peace with Dipi) while she fights her illness?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.