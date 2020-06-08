RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2020 - Full list of winners
The results are in...
Last month, we launched the RadioTimes.com's Soap Awards in order to celebrate the hard work our beloved shows have put in over the past year.
With the British Soap Awards cancelled for 2020 on account of the pandemic, it seemed right that we gave you the chance to vote for your favourites and champion the best of the best.
You came out in your thousands - over 16,000 to be precise - and you've picked your winners.
We announced the results on our Facebook and Instagram channels, which you can check our pages if you missed it.
Here's a rundown of the full results...
Who was nominated in the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards? Who won?
Best Actor
- Coronation Street's Ian Bartholomew
- EastEnders' Max Bowden
- Emmerdale’s Jeff Hordley
- Hollyoaks’ Gregory Finnegan
- Neighbours’ Rob Mills - WINNER
- Home & Away’s Ray Meagher
Best Actress
- Coronation Street's Shelley King
- EastEnders’ Letitia Dean
- Emmerdale’s Michelle Hardwick
- Hollyoaks’ Anna Passey
- Neighbours’ Jackie Woodburne - WINNER
- Home & Away’s Lynne McGranger
Best Newcomer
- Coronation Street's Mollie Gallagher
- EastEnders’ Milly Zero
- Emmerdale’s Mark Womack
- Hollyoaks’ Joe McGann
- Neighbours’ Jemma Donovan - WINNER
- Home & Away’s Kawakawa Fox-Reo
Best Storyline
- Coronation Street - Coercive Control
- EastEnders - Boat Disaster
- Emmerdale - Who killed Graham?
- Hollyoaks - Ste's Radicalisation
- Neighbours - Finn's Revenge - WINNER
- Home and Away - Hospital Seige
Best Soap
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
- Neighbours - WINNER
- Home and Away
Congratulations to Neighbours for their victory! And thanks to RadioTimes.com readers for voting.
Channel 5's Commissioning Editor, Greg Barnett, told us after Neighbours' win: "It’s an absolute thrill to see Neighbours win each and every one of the awards - thank you RT fans! The Finn’s Revenge storyline champions a united push between producer and broadcaster to deliver something unmissable for viewers and pin-points Neighbours as an essential part of Channel 5’s programming schedule . To see the talent and the series win is a further testament to the hard work of the cast and crew and indicates the huge affection Britain still has for it 35 years on. We couldn’t be more delighted."
