You came out in your thousands - over 16,000 to be precise - and you've picked your winners.

We announced the results on our Facebook and Instagram channels, which you can check our pages if you missed it.

Here's a rundown of the full results...

More like this

Who was nominated in the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards? Who won?

Best Actor

Coronation Street's Ian Bartholomew

EastEnders' Max Bowden

Emmerdale’s Jeff Hordley

Hollyoaks’ Gregory Finnegan

Neighbours’ Rob Mills - WINNER

Home & Away’s Ray Meagher

Best Actress

Coronation Street's Shelley King

EastEnders’ Letitia Dean

Emmerdale’s Michelle Hardwick

Hollyoaks’ Anna Passey

Neighbours’ Jackie Woodburne - WINNER

Home & Away’s Lynne McGranger

Best Newcomer

Coronation Street's Mollie Gallagher

EastEnders’ Milly Zero

Emmerdale’s Mark Womack

Hollyoaks’ Joe McGann

Neighbours’ Jemma Donovan - WINNER

Home & Away’s Kawakawa Fox-Reo

Best Storyline

Coronation Street - Coercive Control

EastEnders - Boat Disaster

Emmerdale - Who killed Graham?

Hollyoaks - Ste's Radicalisation

Neighbours - Finn's Revenge - WINNER

Home and Away - Hospital Seige

Best Soap

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Neighbours - WINNER

Home and Away

Congratulations to Neighbours for their victory! And thanks to RadioTimes.com readers for voting.

Advertisement

Channel 5's Commissioning Editor, Greg Barnett, told us after Neighbours' win: "It’s an absolute thrill to see Neighbours win each and every one of the awards - thank you RT fans! The Finn’s Revenge storyline champions a united push between producer and broadcaster to deliver something unmissable for viewers and pin-points Neighbours as an essential part of Channel 5’s programming schedule . To see the talent and the series win is a further testament to the hard work of the cast and crew and indicates the huge affection Britain still has for it 35 years on. We couldn’t be more delighted."

In the meantime, check out our dedicated soap pages - Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, Neighbours and Home & Away - for all the latest news, spoilers and gossip.