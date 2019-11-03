Shona on Coronation Street seems dead set on getting married, despite there being a host of problems. For starters, the groom is still in prison. Then there’s the possibility of the bride having to bulk-buy all the stock at Preston’s Petals for a bouquet large enough to cover actress Julia Goulding’s baby bump.

And let’s not dwell on the fact that Shona wants to get wed in the Bistro, which doesn’t exactly have a great track record. Sinead was diagnosed with terminal cancer two days after tying the knot with Daniel on the premises. And Michelle’s supposedly happy day came to an abrupt end when she was shot by Pat Phelan. So perhaps Shona should have chosen a safer venue. The fast lane of the M62, maybe?