Said TV newcomer Oshin about his new role: "I am super excited to be joining the Casualty family and I can't wait to start the journey with such a talented cast and crew."

Simon Harper, executive producer of Casualty and Holby City, added: "Victor wowed us from his first audition and is an immensely talented addition to the Casualty company.

"He’s brilliant as Mason, layering the character with a deep vulnerability beneath the bravado of a junior doctor. We’ll have to wait and see how he gets on grappling with an NHS at critical breaking point, which is the overriding theme of this new series."

More like this

London-born Oshin trained at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts (ALRA) and, after graduating in 2018, played Othello in an English Touring Theatre Production of Shakespeare's play.

What else is happening in tonight's Casualty?

As well as Mason's debut, Saturday's Casualty will also see Rash planning on postponing his return to the emergency department, only to get caught up at the hospital helping a mother with a baby in desperate need of care.

Following the terrorist attack at the local market in last week's episode, Ethan (George Rainsford, above) is struggling to cope and decides to throw himself into his work. When Theo, an old university friend, arrives with his daughter Effie, who has cystic fibrosis, Ethan puts his career on the line to give her a chance.

Finally, Duffy is feeling lonely at home, while Charlie heads to work feeling fearful about their future...

Advertisement

Casualty is on BBC1 t 9.10pm