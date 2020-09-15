Here are your spoilers for Neighbours between Monday 21st and Friday 25th September 2020.

Yashvi and Levi take on Dax

Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) are certain that their boss, Dax Braddock (Dean Kirkright) is a key player in the drugs that are circulating Erinsbrough and this week, they realise just what the dodgy policeman is willing to do to cover his tracks and to keep the illegal money flooding in.

First, he sets Yashvi up for an assault by attacking the dealer at the uni and framing her for it - instantly suspending her and leaving her facing the end of a career that has only just begun. Then after he realises that Levi is working against him too and he finds out about his epilepsy, he swaps his medication so that Levi ends up having a fit and is taken out of action. But Yashvi will not be deterred and she continues her investigation; discovering who the school dealer is in the process. But Dax is ready to do anything to stop her and he heads to the school to make sure she cannot tell anyone what she knows, but his arrival ends up leading to a tense hostage situation...

More like this

Ned's secret Fandangle identity is in jeopardy

Ned Willis (Ben Hall) has been continuing to enjoy the money he has been making from his Fandangle account and has been funnelling it into the former backpacker's site so that he can get his dream career off the ground. But the requests have been getting more risqué and when he goes through with a nude request, he is soon asked to up the ante and send a video.

But there are problems to come from his decision as a careless mistake leads to the recipient discovering that he is based in Erinsborough and, to his horror, the mystery person announces their intent to come and pay him a visit. Telling Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) his worries, he soon decides to try and get himself out of the predicament by pretending he is from out of town and travelling the country. But will his admirer fall for his ruse, or is Ned about to come face to face with someone that has some extremely intimate photos of him.

Rose continues to snoop

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) was delighted when he met Rose Walker (Lucy Durack) when he was searching for a new assistant for the law firm. The two instantly hit it off and they both shared a lot in common - including love for practical jokes which they discover this week.

But Rose is hiding something from him and has taken a keen interest into a specific case- but she keeps her need to know more about it from Toadie and keeps making up excuses to be alone in the office so she can snoop. But when Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turlnad) arrives and catches her in the act, she reveals the truth about what she has been doing and begs him to keep the information to himself - which he agrees to at a cost. What is Rose up to, and will Hendrix stick to his promise to not tell Toadie what he knows?

Harlow and Mackenzie are made to fight dirty

Despite promising each other that their friendship was more important than the position of youth advisor to the council, this week sees Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and Harlow Robinson's (Jenna Donovan) rivalry turn nasty, all thanks to some unwanted interference from Hendrix Greyson and Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar).

Both of them are keen on their other halves winning the position and that leads to them resorting to some underhanded tactics to give them an advantage, and Harlow and Mackenzie find themselves becoming enemies as a result. Richie takes an opportunity to snap a photo of Harlow not sticking to her ethical stance and makes sure that everyone sees it, while Hendrix uses his knowledge of Rose's snooping to steal Mackenzie's speech, giving it to Harlow under the pretence that he wrote it for her. Both girls are furious at the other, even though it was their boyfriends that caused the problems, but will they find a way to get their friendship back on track?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Dipi Rebecchi continue to struggle with all that has been going on this week and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) aims to cheer her up by organising some karaoke at The Waterhole. But while it seems to do the trick, how will Dipi feel when she learns that the whole idea was Roxy's?

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) finds that living under the same roof as Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is becoming too much so she announces her intention to quit. Worried that her mother will struggle with a new nurse, Chloe tries to get her to reconsider which leads to Nicolette telling her something that leaves her stunned- she is in love with her. How will Chloe respond, and will she tell Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards)?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.