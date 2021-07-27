6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Yashvi is leaving and Chloe cheats with Leo?

Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) narrowly escaped a recent car crash with her life, and decides it’s time to make a fresh start away from Ramsay Street – is she doing the right thing?

Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) gets closer to Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) and admits she’s having doubts over her romance with Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), can the cursed couple survive? And Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) realises he has a spy in the midst and plots revenge.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 2nd – 6th August 2021.

Yashvi’s leaving

Recovering from the car crash that could’ve quite easily cut short her career – and her life, obviously – leaves Yashvi with much food for thought. As she comes home from hospital she’s riddled with questions about whether or not she can continue the risky life of being a cop, and confides her doubts in mum Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal).

After much soul searching, Vi reckons it’s time for a change and makes a big announcement – she’s leaving Erinsborough for pastures new. Seeing as most of her family have been written out in the last few months it’s no surprise. But before we say bon voyage to Vi, does she have any unfinished business in Ramsay Street?

Hendrix and Leo’s showdown

Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is not a happy chappie after being sacked from the vineyard but insists to Chloe it’s not just a case of sour grapes (pun very much intended), and warns his step-mum that business partner Leo is trying to steal her away from Nicolette.

Soft touch Chlo naievly dismisses his claims, believing Leo is just looking out for her and providing a friendly ear about her relationship issues. As the pair’s friendship blossoms int something more and Leo offers more than his ears to his ex, is Chlo starting to fall for her sneaky old flame, thus playing right into his hands?

Chloe confesses

A charged moment of intimacy with Leo leaves Chloe in a crisis so she’s hardly in the mood for the baby shower Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are throwing Nicolette. Chloe and Leo are late to the party, immediately making Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) suspicious as Hendrix has already confided his mistrust of Leo to her.

Annoyed Aaron confronts his sister about whether she’s mucking Nic around, while David finally clocks his twin is clearly after Ms Brennan and warns him not to upset their unstable surrogate. Will Leo wreck his sibling’s dream of fatherhood by angering his baby mama?

Harlow double crosses Jesse

Shame on all those who underestimated barman Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) as nothing more than a bit of eye candy for comedy subplots – turns out he’s an industrial spy working undercover to secretly glean information on Lassiters for dastardly business rivals the Quills. Would the show really have cast Margot Robbie’s brother to just carry cocktails and smile vacantly?

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is horrified their showmance was even more of a front than she thought, and he’s been using her not only to conceal his affair with teacher Curtis Perkins (Nathan Borg) but to hide his true agenda to bring down Paul. Not wanting to be beaten, the Robinson rogue forces his granddaughter to continue her fake romance and feed false info to her fella, knowing it will get back to the Quills. What could possibly go wrong…?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Feeling like the stars just aren’t aligning for her and Ned Willis (Ben Hall), Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) looks elsewhere for a spot of no-strings fun and her gaze falls upon Levi Canning (Richie Morris). The cute cop has had enough of being cut up over losing Bea and facing his traumatic past and lets off steam by getting steamy with Amy at the Flamingo Bar fire pit. Ames is smitten – until she realises her conquest is the same age as her own son and she has a wobble about bagging a toy boy…

While Paul reverts to some good old-fashioned skulduggery as he schemes against old enemies the Quills, son Leo appears to be morphing into his dastardly dad with his plot to steal Chloe. Clearing the air with Paul after a row over the vineyard deal, Leo allows himself to be seduced by the dark side and agrees to help his father on a dodgy deal by way of an apology. What are they up to? Get ready for the pair to become Erinsborough’s answer to Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader…