Here’s your spoilers for Neighbours between Monday 15th and Friday 19th June.

Toadie risks his relationship

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) has every reason to hate Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong) after her collusions with Andrea Somers (Madeleine West), and subsequent poisoning of the late Sonya. But now she seems to be coming between his rekindled relationship with Dee Bliss and when Toadie takes it upon himself to visit Heather personally and warn her off, Dee is furious with him The two do eventually come to a compromise with Dee agreeing to never discuss him or the children with her mother. But it soon becomes clear that the truce can only last so long as Toadie continues to feel the resentment building every time he hears Heather’s name. Will she be the one to break them up for good?

Pierce grows frustrated

With Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) now aware of Naomi’s attraction to her husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards), it has come as a surprise to Pierce to find that the two are getting along better than ever - he is even beginning to feel a little left out in the cold as they bond. Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), however, continues to delight in stirring trouble but he fails to spot that Pierce is not in the mood for it- leading to a tense Ramsay Street confrontation. Following the success of the Lassiters' fundraiser, thanks to the sculptures by Ned Willis (Ben Hall), they end up celebrating and it is not long before the champagne is popped. Gathered in the hot tub, the conversation soon turns flirty and Chloe and Pierce are left stunned when Naomi makes them an intriguing proposition…

More like this

Shaun makes a shock decision

Having only recently returned from the dead following the avalanche accident that kept him held up in a cabin for months, Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller) decides that he cannot stay in Erinsborough and quickly makes plans to depart. When he is shown the video diaries left behind by Finn Kelly (Rob Mills), he struggles to accept seeing how violent and dangerous his brother had become in his final few weeks. Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) is shaken when she sees him react angrily to the footage and he begins to feel as though he will not be able to be a good father to Aster until he has processed all he has been through. He announces his plans and says goodbye shortly afterwards, but is this the last we will see of him, or could a reunion be on the cards for Elly’s departure?

Aaron and David have an awkward meeting

Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) have their hearts set on fostering and have been doing all they can to make sure they are prepared for their meeting with the fostering agency, even roping in their neighbours to ask for help and advice. But it soon becomes clear this is a different meeting to the one they were expecting as the questions are all about them; their personal lives and chequered family history all needing to be on the table for discussion. Their confidence soon turns to nerves and by the time the meeting is over, they are left feeling like they may have blown their chances of fostering altogether. Is David and Aaron’s dream really over?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

When Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) hears that her father is coming to town, she believes she is the reason for the visit. But how will she feel when she learns that he is actually on his way for help with a claim he has filed against the company he worked for?

Hendrix Greyson (Benjamin Turland) makes it his mission to reunite Karl and Susan Kennedy (Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne) this week, but will his meddling only lead to things getting worse, or could he make them realise they need to fight for their marriage?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.