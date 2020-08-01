Here are your spoilers for Neighbours between Monday 3rd and Friday 7th August 2020.

Levi is rocked by Sheila's secret

While a barbecue is organised in the hope that it will finally end the feud between Sheila Canning (Collette Mann) and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson), all it ends up doing is potentially destroying this incarnation of the Canning family forever. As childhood tales are told, Levi takes the opportunity to relive a terrifying one from his past - the time he was attacked and knocked out by intruders in Frankston. Hearing how much this event has impacted Levi is devastating for Sheila and she finally confesses the truth; the home invaders were there for Kyle (Chris Milligan) and Sheila kept their identities a secret so he would not get in trouble too. Levi is devastated at his gran's actions and refuses to speak to her. He later turns his anger to Kyle for getting him caught up in his criminal past and it is clear that this may be a family drama that is beyond fixing. Will Levi learn to forgive?

Nicolette Stone turns up in Erinsborough

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglue) learn that all is not well with Jane Harris (Annie Jones) this week when Terese is able to speak to her and learn about her failed relationship to Des Clarke (Paul Keane). Worried that she is alone in Perth with nobody to help her, Terese tracks down Jane's daughter, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) and fills her in on what has been happening. But Terese is surprised when Nicolette quickly turns up in Erinsborough thinking her mum is there and she soon reveals that the two of them have a frosty relationship - and she doesn't appear to think much of the legendary Mrs Mangel either. But as Nicolette prepares to head home again, she meets Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) in The Waterhole and she is instantly drawn to her. Will Chloe cause Nicolette to stay longer, and how long will it take Nicolette to learn that Chloe is pregnant and married?

More like this

Emmett's brother causes problems

Whilst foster child Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) is a good kid at heart, he has been getting into all sorts of scrapes and this week sees him wind up suspended from Erinsborough High when he has a run-in with the terrible teacher, Mr Muggleton. As Aaron Brennan (Mark Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) try to deal with the fallout of his school troubles, they soon spot a threat from much closer to home when Emmett's brother, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) shows up. Brent obviously has a chip on his shoulder and Aaron and David are concerned that he may be a bad influence. This proves to be correct when the two kids head off into the city without telling them and Brent later reveals that he plans to get a flat so he can look after Emmett. But as Aaron spends a bit of time with Brent, he sees a different side to him and soon has a proposition for David that he does not see coming. Will Brent be the latest addition to number 32?

Shane feels the pressure

Recent weeks have seen Shane Rebecchi (Nicolas Coghlin) try to juggle his job, his family and his studies, and it would be fair to say he is not doing the best job. Things get worse this week when, after promising to help Dipi (Sharon Johal) with a buddy club event at Lassiters, he soon realises that he and his study partner made a huge mistake on their assignment and they only have one day left to fix it. Despite assuring Dipi that he will sneak out and be there to help, the mistake ends up taking much longer to fix than he thought and he is forced to tell her that he will not be there. While Dipi ends up getting the help she needs from Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards), the tension that has been there between she and Shane is now heightened and things look set to get far worse before they have a chance of improving.

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) realises she has to work out how to move on from the last few months when her violent encounter at The Waterhole leads to Terese being forced to fire her from her regular performance slot. Will she be able to find a way to deal with all her anger?

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) have to do a school project on sustainability and they turn their eyes to the local businesses that they think could do with some improvement. But will they be allowed free rein of Lassiters to do their research?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.