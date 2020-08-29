Here are your spoilers for Neighbours between Monday 31st August and Friday 4th September 2020.

Shane loses control

Shane Rebecchi (Nicolas Coghlin) crossed a line when he lashed out at Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and he has been nervous that she may be on the verge of revealing his secret. Whilst Roxy has agreed to stay quiet, she sees how much Dipi (Sharon Johal) is struggling with how distant Shane is being and decides that it is time he had a real talking to.

Turning up at Number 30 again, she does not hesitate in telling Shane how much damage he is doing and tries to throw his pills away - causing Shane to violently lash out. Kyle soon appears and is stunned by what is going on, having to be held back from teaching Shane a lesson. But for Shane, this is a mistake too far and Dipi soon learns what he did and is horrified that her husband would treat someone that way. With his drug secret closer than ever to being revealed, Shane makes the decision to get out of Erinsborough. But will being alone only end up making things worse?

Tension brews between Pierce and Nicolette

Despite being there to help Fay Brennan (Zoe Bertram), Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) moving into Number 24 was always going to spell trouble and it does not take long for tension to start to show between her and Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards).

When Pierce makes it clear that he does not want Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) bothered with Fay while she is suffering from severe morning sickness, he is furious when Nicolette ignores his request and calls her anyway. The two soon clash as a result and Pierce is left feeling that he should fire her, while Nicolette thinks she would be better off quitting. While Chloe and Jane Harris (Annie Jones) try to calm the situation and convince her to stay, will the problems between the pair only get worse if she does, and will Pierce learn how she feels about Chloe?

Bea and Levi are caught in a lie

Levi Canning (Richie Morris) has a secret that he is determined to keep from his colleagues at the police, fearing that they will fire him if they learn that he has epilepsy and has continued to lie and cover it up. That secret is at risk this week when he realises he has damaged the form to collect his prescription and does not have time to sort it out before his shift starts.

He ropes Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) into helping to collect it for him which she does, even though she is meant to be packing for her holiday to Switzerland to visit Elly. But when Levi heads off on his lunch break to meet Bea at the garage, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) decides to follow and she is surprised to catch the two of them together. Knowing that a cover is needed so that Yashvi does not find out about the prescription, Bea quickly states they are dating. But that cover story soon becomes the talk of Erinsborough and now Levi has to deal with questions about a relationship that is not even real.

A phone call rocks Aaron and David

Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) is faced with having to make an apology early on in the week when he learns that Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) did not let slip about Jenna's theft at Lassiters to Paul - another member of staff had it in for her.

As Jenna tries, unsuccessfully, to get her job back, Emmett is rocked that his mum has let him down again and later in the week, David decides that it is about time that he had some fun with his foster child. With David not exactly known for being the fun one, he is determined to have the best day ever and he resorts to one of the only things guaranteed to make a teenager smile- the Playstation 4. All goes well but later as David talks about the day with Aaron, they get a phone call - Emmett's aunt has returned to the country and they may be about to lose him.

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) decides that it is about time he got back on the dating horse this week- which considering the state of his love life over the last few years is extremely brave! But when Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) learns what he is doing, he cannot help but interfere. Is Karl about to ruin Toadie's dating game before he has even really begun?

Still determined to save the planet, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) takes to the web and launches a protest - live from a Lassiters hotel room. But when Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) learns what she is doing, he is furious and Harlow (Jemma Donovan) finds herself caught in the middle. Will Lassiters go green?

