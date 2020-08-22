Here are your spoilers for Neighbours between Monday 24th and Friday 28th August 2020.

Shane turns nasty with Roxy

Shane Rebecchi (Nicolas Coghlin) has been worrying Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) since she discovered that he had turned to drugs to help him balance his work life and his studies. Making him promise to give the pills up, she offers her support and this week sees her try to teach him meditation - much to the concern of Dipi (Sharon Johal).

But later, Roxy notices that Shane has perked up and she can only assume that he has broken his promise to her. She makes a surprise entrance at number 30 and boldly goes through his bag to see if her suspicions are correct. As she finds the drugs, Shane walks in and is shocked to see that she went through his things. As Roxy tries to make him see what he is doing to himself, Shane snaps and begins berating Roxy and accusing her of still having feelings for him. A stunned Roxy makes a quick exit and Shane later goes to see her to check if she plans to reveal his secret to Dipi. Will Roxy tell Shane's family what he has been doing?

Things get complicated at number 24

Number 24 gets a lot more crowded this week when they gain two new residents- and one of them could spell trouble for Pierce Greyson and Chloe Brennan's (Tim Robards and April Rose Pengilly) marriage. Knowing they will need help with Fay, Pierce approaches Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) about being a live-in carer while Fay is in town. But unfortunately, Pierce doesn't know that not only is Nicolette gay, but she asked Chloe out soon after arriving in Erinsborough.

When Fay does turn up, it does not take long for Nicolette to prove how good she is at her job when she stops Hendrix (Benny Turland) from making a grave mistake with her and it seems that Pierce may have made the right decision in asking her to stay. But with Nicolette's eyes still firmly on Chloe, and Pierce growing suspicious, is this living arrangement going to spell trouble?

Jenna's mistake proves costly

Jenna (Anna Lise Phillips) is doing her best to be a better mother to Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) and has taken a job as a housekeeper at Lassiters- much to the annoyance of Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis). Paul does all he can throughout the week to try and make Jenna's life miserable, while she tries to be on her best behaviour to prove him wrong,

But when Jenna leaves work with items from Lassiters in her bag that she shouldn't have, Emmett catches her out and she assures him she took them by mistake and will return them when she gets back to work. Aaron and David soon learn what she has done when they see that Emmett seems a little distressed and he makes them promise to keep the secret. But it does not take long for Paul to search Jenna's bag and find out for himself- prompting him to swiftly fire her. The foster parents soon find themselves on the receiving end of Emmett's anger but they insist they said nothing. But how did Paul find out?

Bea gets the wrong idea

Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) admits to Yashvi that she has a bit of a crush on Levi Caning (Richie Morris) after the time the two have spent together since he arrived in Erinsborough. Yashvi assumes that Levi feels the same way about her, he does talk about her a lot, and the two concoct a plan for them to be set up on a date.

Bea dresses up and heads out to meet him, with an unsuspecting Levi having no idea that the catch up is actually a date. Unfortunately for Bea, Yashvi learns that Levi isn't interested in a relationship with Bea as he feels she has too much baggage - leaving Yashvi to break the news to her while she is with him. A mortified Bea tries to play it cool for the rest of the evening, but will Levi learn how she really feels about him?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Ned Willis (Ben Hall) continues to try and make money through the fandangle website this week and he gets a particularly strange request involving cake and nudity. Whilst he decides he cannot say no to the cash, he may live to regret his choice as two Ramsay Street residents sit down for a slice of the cake after the shoot...

Speaking of nudity, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) returns from his holiday and there appears to be something wrong with his bum - with Shane having the misfortune of walking in on him applying ointment to it. What has Toadie done, and how do Harold Bishop and a nudist beach factor into the equation?

