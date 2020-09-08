Here are your spoilers for Neighbours between Monday 14th and Friday 18th September 2020.

Shane reveals the truth

Walking into a surprise anniversary dinner while feeling the pain of drug withdrawals was a shock for Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) and even though the timing is not perfect, he knows that he cannot put off telling Dipi (Sharon Johal) what has been happening any longer.

Dipi is rocked to hear the truth and the admissions keep coming when she learns that Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) was in on the secret. Devastated by her husband's betrayal, it appears as though the marriage could be on the rocks as Dipi begins to think there may be no way back for them after this. While the rest of the family reel from Shane's actions, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is thrown when Richie Amblin tells her that he was the reason Shane started taking drugs in the first place. Is their relationship also on the line now, and how will Shane be able to start putting things right?

Yashvi grows suspicious of her boss

Well, it did not take long for Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) to haul a family member to the police station and it is Shane who gets the honour of going first. Devastated that her dad is taking the drugs that have been circulating in Erinsborough, she and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) take him in for questioning in the hope that he will lead them to the mysterious dealer.

After the interview, she is surprised when Shane is released and his information does not seem to have made as much progress on the case as she was hoping it would. Her boss, Dax Braddock (Dean Kirkright), also seems keen that she look into it no further; removing her from the case and issuing a vague threat against Shane if she interferes. Now convinced that Dax is corrupt, she voices her concerns to Levi and is taken aback when he tells her that he has been suspicious for some time. How will they proceed with digging for dirt on their boss?

Jane and Nicolette turn a corner

Things have not been great between Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) for some time now with the pair never able to see eye-to-eye, all stemming from how Jane reacted when her daughter came out as gay. Jane's first reaction was to ask her to keep it a secret from Mrs Mangle - which in turn caused to Nicolette feeling like she could never be herself with her own family.

The two talk things through this week and after Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) tells Nicolette what a bad place Jane was in just prior to reuniting with Des Clarke (Paul Keane), she is left feeling guilty and decides to take action, inviting Des to Erinsborough. Jane gets a shock when Des arrives and Nicolette admits that she called him but as Des and Jane sit down to talk through everything that happened between then, will they find a way to move forward, even if it just as friends?

Toadie gets a new assistant

The lawyer life is a busy one for Toadfish Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and he realises that he needs to hire a new assistant to help him with the day to day around the office. Soon he meets Rose Walker (Lucy Durack) and she impresses him by immediately mucking in even before he has agreed to hire her.

Toadie and Rose seem to have a lot in common and the two bond over the footy, leading to Toadie offering her the position. But what he does not realise is that it seems Rose has an ulterior motive for wanting to work at Rebecchi Law, and she secretly tries logging into Toadie's computer to search for information. She also piques the interest of Mackenzie who realises that she does not possess the skills that she claimed to have on her CV, instantly alerting Toadie to the problem. What is it that Rose wants, and does she spell trouble for Toadie?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

While Nicolette and Chloe enjoy some secret girl time at Number 32 using products that have been removed from Lassiters as part of the environmental changes, Hendrix (Benny Turland) continues to grow suspicious and he and Jane end up snooping for information on what they are doing. But what will they find?

A youth advisor to the council position has come up and it seems that there could be friendly rivalry on the way for the position when environmental protestors Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) and Mackenzie both end up applying for the role. But will the rivalry lead to problems for their friendship?

