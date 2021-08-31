6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Paul brings the wrong baby home and Toadie’s ex Rose returns

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) returns to Ramsay Street with baby Isla, delighting new dads David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson), but where is Nicolette? And will anyone realise Paul has brought the wrong baby home?

Advertisement

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) is surprised to see old flame Rose Walker (Lucy Durack) but will she steal him away from Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden)? And Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) unwittingly jeopardises her polyamorous relationship.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 6th – 10th September 2021.

Baby bombshell

Having given up hope of meeting their daughter after surrogate mum Nicolette did a runner, Aaron and David are stunned when Paul brings the newborn to their door. Mr Robinson reveals he went rogue to search for the missing baby mama and tracked her down in Canberra, and convinced her to hand over the kiddy she’d just given birth to.

Of course there’s more to the story than sneaky Paul is letting on, but the dads are so delighted they’re soon swept up in the excitement of parenthood. However, there’s just one tiny issue – little Isla is not actually theirs… Will anyone discover the shocking truth about the bubba’s actual identity?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Jane searches for Nicolette

Suspicions are raised as to why Nic hasn’t come back with Paul and Isla, seemingly ditching the co-parenting plan she and the boys had hashed out. Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is hurt that no one is giving her daughter a second thought, especially after she fled Erinsborough in such a fragile state having been betrayed by just about everybody.

Smelling a rat – despite the explanatory letters written for her, Aaron and David – worried Jane hires a private detective to assist her search, panicking Paul who doesn’t want anyone to know what really went on in Canberra. As Jane leans on her old friend for support, two-faced Paul secretly colludes with her PI to spin Ms Harris a lie that her daughter has gone to the States, making it harder for her to be found. But Jane refuses to let the matter drop…

Toadie’s old flame Rose returns

Toadie and Melanie are not in the greatest place, relationship-wise, following the raunchy revelations of her previous fling with her boss. Her scandalous past is also tarnishing Toadie’s professional reputation, causing the lawyer to have serious doubt about their future.

So the surprise return of his old flame Rose is bad news for Mel, who finds herself competing with Toad’s old flame for his affections. Well-meaning Rose wants to help her ex restore his ‘pillar of the community’ public image, though it’s clear she’s still got feelings for her former boss. Which kooky, high-maintenance secretary will win his heart?

Sheila disapproves of Levi’s three-way

Levi Canning (Richie Morris) is loving life, sharing Amy with Ned Willis (Ben Hall) in their polyamorous romance, but the unconventional arrangement has raised some eyebrows on Ramsay Street – particularly with stickybeak Sheila Canning (Colette Mann). The cute cop’s gran is not on board with the unconventional set-up, and fears Levi will end up getting hurt. Someone tell her no-strings sexytime is the virile lad’s idea of heaven.

The consenting trio try to convince Sheila everyone knows what they’re getting into, but the arrangement almost derails this week when Amy books a swanky hotel room for her and Ned, but accidentally also texts Levi the details. As both blokes head for their private rendezvous, will this be the point Amy has to choose? Or are they about to get cosier than ever…?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Advertisement

All the shenanigans with Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) have made Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) almost as unpopular as his dad. Even though him and brother David appear to have got past the punching-in-the-face stage, and daddy Dave is certainly calmer believing he’s finally got his baby, the Tanaka twin wonders whether it’s time for him to leave Erinsborough again and put some distance between him and the antics that almost destroyed his family. Is this the last we’ve seen of Leo?

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is getting into bed with the enemy, figuratively speaking, as she presses on with her plan to invest in the Quills’ family business. Paul urges caution, though he’s got his own reasons why that his wife is unaware of, while Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) continues to use the deal to prove herself an asset to Lassiters – but is she taking the ambitious corporate ladder-climbing too far?