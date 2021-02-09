6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: lip sync showdown and Bea fights for life

The Erinsborough residents lip sync for their lives this week, but a fun fundraiser descends into a brutal battle between love rivals Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) and Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton). Who will Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) choose?

Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) has a brush with death thanks to those pesky poison pies, and Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) faces the music after putting Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) in danger.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 15th – 19th February 2021.

Mackenzie digs for dirt

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is miffed at Amy muscling in on family time, and increasingly resents the woman who stands in the way of a reconciliation between Shane and Dipi. Desperate to reunite her honorary parents, Mack goes all Miss Marple and digs for dirt on Ms Greenwood.

After that uniform copyright debacle, Mackenzie secretly contacts Amy’s old workplace, Hawke Airlines, to see if there’s any other skeletons in her closet that could put Shane off. This doesn’t sound like the goody-goody Mack we know, but we’re here for it – it’s time she developed an edge, but how far is she willing to go get Amy out of the picture?

Dipi Vs Amy

Amy’s getting it from all sides this week as she publicly faces off against her love rival. The much-discussed lip sync battle, in aid of the Sonya Rebecchi Foundation, finally arrives, the perfect backdrop to the ladies’ animosity to boil over.

If you thought the lip sync challenge at the end of RuPaul’s Drag Race was brutal, prepare yourselves for Dipi and Amy’s menacing mic battle to end in a vicious attack on Mrs Rebecchi. Dips despairs when Shane takes Amy’s side, forcing her to face facts her hubby has well and truly moved on…

Bea fights for life

Having narrowly escaped bumping off a food critic, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and his poison pies cause more problems when Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) gives the stash he acquired to Ned Willis (Ben Hall) as a thank you for helping out with the fundraiser.

Unaware of the dish’s dangerous properties, it’s Bea who ends up fighting for her life in hospital when she innocently eats one of the offending pies that contain a load of toxic mushrooms as a secret ingredient. Kyle and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) rush to hospital ready to confess, only for a surprise revelation from Bea herself to leave them reeling… Will Bea survive?

It’s over for Harlow and Hendrix

Proving he was mature enough to pay his way without daddy big bucks bailing him out hasn’t gone well for Hendrix, who’s gambling not only racked up huge debts but got girlfriend Harlow kidnapped.

Harlow doesn’t want a bar of her irresponsible boyfriend after putting her in danger, and ends their relationship. Even pledging to repeat his last year of school as a way of proving he’s serious about cleaning up his act can’t change her mind, leaving Hendrix full of remorse but utterly heartbroken. Can he make up for his bad behaviour?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Jay Rebecchi (Dhruv Malge) can’t contain his crush on Mack a minute longer, and he confronts her about whether she feels the same. The good news is she does (hurrah!), the bad news is Jay then learns he has to return to boarding school in Sydney immediately (boo!), leaving things unresolved between the pair. For now…

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) has her first ultrasound, much to the delight of baby daddies Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda). While that complicated dynamic seems to be on an even keel for once, relations between Nic and ex-BFF/potential love interest Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) remain strained. But when Chlo realises the harassment the mum-t0-be is enduring from sleazy Ricardo, will all be forgiven between the girls?

