Claudia flees, but who stops her?

Claudia Watkins (Kate Raison) has been turning the screws for some time now, having Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) sent to prison and taking custody of baby Aster. This week, with the walls closing in around her, she realises she has no choice but to head to her private jet and escape. With those in Ramsay Street becoming aware of what she has done, there are soon people in pursuit but as she is about to fly away forever, Shaun (Brad Moller) steps off the plane and leaves her speechless. Whilst she quizzes him on how he survived and where he has been since the avalanche accident that was thought to have killed him, he begins to realise that she has been up to no good. Will Shaun be the one to stop Claudia from leaving?

Toadie races to save Elly

Thanks to Andrea Somers (Madeleine West), Elly’s prison life has become far more miserable than she could have imagined and when she gets backed into a corner with threats against her life, she realises that she has to take drastic steps in order to protect herself. But what Elly doesn't know is there is a glimmer of hope as Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) has discovered something alarming about the judge who sent her down. Learning that there is a strong chance Sam Fitzgerald (Simone Buchanan) has something over him, and connecting that to the harsh sentence, he races to try and get to the bottom of it and hopes to use what he finds to get Elly out. But, with Elly’s time running out, will he get the answers he needs quickly enough?

Naomi tries to show some self-control

Naomi Canning (Morgana O’Reilly) has barely been back in Erinsborough five minutes, yet she already has a new job with Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and has bumped into an almost old flame from the past- Chloe’s husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards). Whilst at first she can’t help but tell Kyle (Chris Milligan) how happy she is to have found a missed opportunity again, she is later dismayed when she realises that not only is Pierce now married, but it’s to her boss. She promises Kyle she will keep her hands off and that she is done playing with married men, but when Pierce later seems jealous to learn that she used to be engaged to Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), Naomi is sure she has just witnessed jealousy. Will she keep her promise to Kyle?

Mackenzie turns 18

It’s celebration time on Ramsay Street this week as Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) celebrates her 18th birthday and thanks to the Rebecchi family, any fears she had of the party being a failure are put to rest. As she celebrates with her friends, she gets a surprise from boyfriend Richie who declares his feelings for her in front of everyone. But as Mackenzie enjoys her night, Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) confesses to Dipi (Sharon Johal) that he has contacted Mackenzie’s father. Dipi suggests being cautious as they have no idea how she will react to hearing about her dad but following news that he has been in an accident, Shane feels he has to make the trip to see him.

Elsewhere on Neighbours...

Toadie and Dee Bliss have been on a high since resuming their romance and this week, the pair decide it is time to take things to the next level. Swept up in the moment, Dee can’t hide her happiness as the two head to the bedroom.

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) begins to question her compatibility with Hendrix Greyson (Benjamin Turland) when the two have different ways of partying whilst celebrating Mackenzie’s birthday. When Harlow decides to be more rebellious, will Hendrix see that it is just an act?

