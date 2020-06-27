Here’s your spoilers for Neighbours between Monday 29th June and Friday 3rd July.

Mackenzie shares her journey

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is devastated this week when she learns her father, Grant (Paul Mercurio) is only in Erinsborough for legal help rather than to spend time with her. The revelation prompts Mackenzie to pull out of the writers festival where she was planning to read her diaries but, knowing her journey may help others, she asks her friends and family to read it for her.

The words provide an insight into what it was like for her growing up and how she felt when people, including her own dad, failed to accept her for who she is. Grant struggles hearing it, especially the parts about him, but the day proves to be an eye-opener for him and he surprises everyone by taking to the stage and reading an extract himself - just in time for Mackenzie to walk in and see him. Seemingly turning a corner, the two have a heart-to-heart and it seems they are finally on course to building a relationship. But will Grant end up letting her down again?

More like this

Aaron and David's lives change

Following Aaron's outburst at the fostering meeting, all seems lost for their hope to get a foster child but when he makes an apology, it does the trick and they soon get a call to say they are needed. Only this is not the young infant they were expecting to take in, instead, they meet Emmett, a troubled teenager who has been struggling to stay in a home for any length of time. The two agree to take him in, but both have reservations about jumping in at the deep end with a teenager. While at first things seem to be going well, Emmett later overhears a private conversation between the two and, feeling as if they do not want him there, he takes off leaving David and Aaron to ponder whether they are cut out to be foster parents at all. Emmett's arrival episode was directed by the Deborra-Lee Furness, pictured above.

Andrea makes plans for Dee

Dee Bliss (Madeleine West) knows exactly what Andrea is like now and has kept her distance for some time, but she is still keen to build a relationship with her mother, Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong). This week, when she gets chatting to prison guard Owen, she is told that there is an opportunity to do some gardening with her mum in the prison yard and both women jump at the chance to spend time together. After the first is a success, Owen tells her that she can come back for a second visit at the end of the week and Dee is delighted to accept- even sharing a drink with him at Harold's when they run into each other. Only Dee has no idea that Owen is working with Andrea and when she arrives for the second gardening day, she soon starts to feel woozy and drops to the floor while alone. The next thing she knows, Andrea is towering over her. What does Andrea have planned this time?

Karl faces a shocking betrayal

Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) was feeling guilty enough about confiding in Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt) after Susan (Jackie Woodburne) found out and the two had a public argument. That guilt worsens this week when the Kennedy clan discover that not only is Olivia an author, but she has written a book on Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) and used everything that Karl told her to fill up the pages. Not only does Karl have to contend with an angry Susan, but the rest of the family are just as annoyed at him when their personal stories are revealed to be in the book too. They all confront Olivia buts she stands her ground and annoys them more by handing them a free copy to read. With Karl and Susan only just starting to sort through their problems and about to head away on holiday together, will Olivia's betrayal end up being the final nail in the Kennedy marriage coffin?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Sheila Canning (Collette Mann) learns of the possibility of a Kyle (Chris Milligan) and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) romance and she voices her disapproval. Kyle begs her not to interfere and makes it clear he wants to be with Roxy, but Sheila cannot resist sticking her nose in and the result could be the final nail in the coffin for Koxy!

Toadie, still reeling from his break up with Dee, decides to help her out in her search for her mysterious father this week. Calling in his private investigator, he gives the man all the information he knows, but will he be able to track him down?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.