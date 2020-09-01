Here are your spoilers for Neighbours between Monday 7th and Friday 11th September 2020.

Hendrix grows suspicious of Nicolette

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) continues to stir the pot at Number 24 and this week, following a trip to the day spa at Lassiters, she cannot help herself when she and Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) once again clash. This time though, she sets things in motion so that Pierce finds himself in an embarrassing, and very public, situation, much to Nicolette's glee.

But what she does not realise is that Hendrix is growing concerned that she may not be on the level and, after listening in from the sidelines, he decides to be a little more direct. The chat between the two does not go well and when he later spots her on a date with a girl called Alex, he learns about her feelings for Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly). Nicolette denies the claim when he confronts her, but it is clear that Nicolette now has an enemy in Hendrix. After a talk with Jane Harris (Annie Jones), Nicolette admits how difficult things are for her at Number 24, but will she decide it is best to move out?

Heartbreak for David and Aaron

After many weeks of scrapes, arguments, and troublesome family members coming out of the woodwork, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) say goodbye to Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) this week as the foster child decides to live with Aunt - much to the delight of his mother.

The departure hits them both harder than they were expecting, but it is David who struggles to deal with it the most and he finds himself at odds with Aaron who is trying his best to look at what happened as part of the fostering job. Aaron's approach soon angers David and he snaps, telling him he did nothing to fight for Emmett and venting his frustrations in the process. While the two do later sit down and talk things through, will the loss of Emmett cause them to reconsider whether they still want to be foster parents?

Will Ned bare all for Fandangle?

Ned Willis (Ben Hall) has already done some strange things in his hunt for money since joining Fandangle, but if he thought all that would end with his bizarre request involving sitting on a cake, he soon learns that he was mistaken when someone gets in touch with a full nudity request - and they are willing to pay a large amount of cash for it.

Ned talks to Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) about the money-making scheme as the two set about converting the backpackers into an art studio, and while Kyle urges him to be cautious, it is clear that Ned is tempted by the money that he desperately needs to get an exhibition up and running. Will Ned really bare all for his art and his dream, and just who is it that has been willing to pay this much for his photos?

Shane faces the music

Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlin) is supposed to be staying with his brother, Stonefish, after fleeing Ramsay Street before his family could learn he has been using drugs. Hoping that the time away will allow him to wean himself off of them in time for he and Dipi's (Sharon Johal) wedding anniversary, it soon becomes clear that Shane has severely misjudged how difficult it will be to get clean.

When he reaches out to Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson), she is forced to tell Toadie (Ryan Moloney) where he really is and he heads off alone to find him and bring his brother home. When he finds Shane, Toadie is shocked by the state he is in and gets him in the car for the long journey back - with Shane now knowing he cannot hide his problem from Dipi any longer. But what Toadie and Shane do not know is that a surprise anniversary meal has been planned at Harold's Store, and Shane is about to face the music in the most painful of ways.

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Toadie arranges a date with a woman who approaches him at Lassiters, only for it to turn out to be Angela Lane - Susan Kennedy's (Jackie Woodburne) arch-nemesis. She and Karl (Alan Fletcher) waste no time in letting Toadie know who she is- but will he heed the warnings and cancel the date, or will Susan be seeing a lot more of Angela?

While Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) is away in Switzerland, Levi is left in Erinsborough to deal with everyone thinking the pair are dating, which is hampering his plans to actually meet a woman. How long can Levi keep up the charade, and will his epilepsy secret be revealed if the truth comes out?

