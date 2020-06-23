As things currently stand, the two are not together- but could that change? RadioTimes.com has been chatting exclusively to Kyle actor, Chris Milligan, to find out more.

“I don’t think Kyle ever wants to be single" said Milligan of the character he has played since 2008. "He wants to find that woman, settle down, have kids and he’ll always search for that.

On the topic of Roxy, Milligan is all for the couple finally making things official. "I think for right now, Roxy is actually really good for him. She’s fun and she’s this little ball of energy and that’s exactly what Kyle needs.

"She reminds me a lot of Jade Mitchell [Gemma Pranita]. She keeps Kyle on his toes and he loves that, he loves the banter and the back and forth - he wants it to be fun. And also, Zima’s great to work with.”

Adding that things have not exactly been brilliant for Kyle lately, Milligan added: "He hasn’t had a good year, old Kyle, and he definitely needs Roxy in his life, he needs that positivity back."

However, Neighbours boss Jason Herbison exclusively told us he sees a lot of conflict in Roxy and Kyle's future.

Milligan also reflected on losing Damien Richardson. Richardson played Gary Canning who was murdered by Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) and the news of his exit came as a shock to he and co-star Colette Mann (Sheila Canning).

"Well, we both didn’t take it very well. Especially when we found out the way he goes. It’s just one of those things you know. We understand that in this industry people come and go and some of the best storylines I’ve ever done have come from this - so it’s kind of bittersweet. We loved working with Damo and he’s one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with."

Richardson's character met his end with an arrow in the back, which coincidentally mirrors how a character Milligan played was killed when he had a guest spot on Arrow. "I've been talking about an arrow for months and even I've only just realised that," he laughed.

