Her character Harlow Robinson can be seen in the UK in episodes airing this week, but Jemma actually filmed the scenes in October last year. Guest appearances from Amanda Holden, who plays Harlow's aunt Harriet, as well as a cameo from popstar Sophie Ellis-Bextor, were announced some time ago.

Jemma Donovan has spoken about the "tricky" filming process of her upcoming Neighbours storyline, which is set in London.

Harlow decided to take a holiday to her hometown following her brief fling with Ned Willis (Ben Hall), who she now seems to be developing feelings for. The pair slept together when they got lost in the bush during the big River Bend week, but Ned reunited with Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) soon after they returned home.

Now the actress has revealed that when she was filming the London strand of the story, she hadn't even received the scripts for Harlow and Ned's unexpected liaison.

Jemma Donovan as Harlow Robinson in Neighbours Channel 5 / Gina Milicia

Speaking to Digital Spy, Jemma explained the challenges of playing out Harlow's conflicting feelings before she had even filmed the cause of her character's stress.

"It was tricky, I think. It's hard when you haven't really had any scripts," she said.

"I obviously was briefed on what happens, but because Neighbours works at such a quick pace, it can change.

"You kind of have to go in there and imagine what would have happened with everything you've been given in terms of information.

"It's also hard to envision the scenes that happened before – why she feels so flustered, without properly having filmed it. But that's the fun and games of this show – it's very much like that, so you just have to do what you do."

Jemma, whose father Jason is a fellow Neighbours alum having played Scott Robinson from 1986 to 1989, has been a mainstay on the soap since Harlow arrived on Ramsay Street in 2019.

Adding that Harlow is in need of a break after a tough year, Donovan said that her alter ego welcomes some time to reflect.

"I think she just needs to step out of Erinsborough for a little bit and see people who aren't on the Street and figure out what she wants to do," she said.

"Whenever you come home, you get time to think about what's going on in your life. I think she really needed that and she gets to see her aunt as well, who's probably the closest thing she has to her mum."

Neighbours usually airs on Channel 5 weekdays at 1:45pm. A repeat of the episode also airs later in the day at 5:30pm.