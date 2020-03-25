The developing situation in Australia caused production to be halted on Home and Away from 22nd March, with native network Channel Seven citing "the increasing logistic hurdles related to the Covid-19 situation", along with the programme being replaced by news coverage for the next fortnight.

Neighbours endured a short break in production last week to ensure work on the show could withstand any potential impact and later stopped filming.

Fans of the goings-on in Ramsay Street and Summer Bay will be able to catch up twice a week in the following time slots from Monday 30th March 2020:

Neighbours: Monday and Friday, 1.45pm and 5.30pm

Home and Away: Monday and Friday, 1.15pm and 6pm

Hollyoaks is the latest British continuing drama to further amend its schedule which was initially changed from five to three episodes from Monday 30th March, but will now drop to two from the week beginning Monday 6th April, airing on Mondays and Tuesdays.

EastEnders halved their weekly output from four to two last week. Coronation Street and Emmerdale will air three times a week from Monday 30th March. Full details of the UK soap's schedule changes can be found here.

