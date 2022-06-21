Hendrix tragically passed away last week after undergoing a lung transplant to treat his pulmonary fibrosis, which had been caused by the fire that took place at Erinsborough High School a few months ago.

There were poignant scenes in today's Neighbours (21st June), as the show aired an emotional double memorial to say goodbye to Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland).

In the aftermath of the operation, Hendrix and new wife Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) were distraught to learn that the lungs were already rejecting his body and he only had hours left to live.

As loved ones including his parents Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and Lisa Rowsthorn (Jane Allsop) gathered by his bedside, Hendrix also shared touching farewells with Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher). Viewers wept as Mackenzie told her husband just how much he meant to her, before he took his last breaths.

A devastated Mackenzie struggled to let go in the wake of Hendrix's death, and Susan also broke our hearts as she sobbed over the loss of the young man who was like another son to her.

But a heartwarming goodbye video Hendrix had filmed prior to his surgery inspired Mack to plan two memorials to celebrate his life, complete with his famous hash brown recipe.

Hendrix died just days after marrying Mackenzie in Neighbours

Mackenzie, Susan and Karl flew out to Hendrix's hometown of Sydney to join Pierce, Lisa and Hendrix's sister Alana (Molly Broadstock), where they planned to scatter half of his ashes in the spot where he had proposed to Mackenzie.

But as she recalled a childhood story Hendrix had never finished recounting, a broken Mack disappeared; only for Alana to find her at his old school and fill in the gaps, which reflected both Hendrix's mischievous and kind-hearted side. Together, the pair then left to say their goodbyes.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile back at Ramsay Street, Chloe and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) ensured that Hendrix's Erinsborough send-off was everything he would have wanted - a party, complete with cardboard cut-out of the man himself. They scattered the remainder of his ashes at the same time as his loved ones in Sydney, and Harlow later departed for a new start in London.

Mackenzie was seen sharing a private few words with Hendrix, marking the final goodbye for the beloved character. But how will she cope as she returns home in the coming days?

Read more:

Neighbours usually airs on Channel 5 on Weekdays at 1:45pm. A repeat of the episode also airs later in the day at 5:30pm. Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.