Shaun is just as spun out by everything as she is. Having spent months trapped in a cabin following the avalanche everyone thought killed him, he has learned that not only did Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) regain his memory and lose his sanity as a result but his mother, Claudia Watkins (Kate Raison), was responsible for Elly going to prison and tried to flee the country with his son- it's a lot to process.

Claudia, meanwhile, is finally facing punishment for her actions as she hands herself in to the police. But any hope of Sam Fitzgerald (Simone Buchanan) helping her out quickly vanish as the dodgy lawyer makes it clear she will not be dragged into her legal troubles any further.

Her day gets worse when she later gets visitors, the Kennedy women, and they take great pleasure in not just telling her what they think of her, but watching as she realises her freedom is a thing of the past...

More like this

With any luck, she will end up in the same prison as Andrea Somers (Madeleine West) and Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong) – that's a combination of characters we would love to see!

Speaking of Heather, she gets a visit next week from Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) when Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) learns that she is out of the psych ward and back in general population with Andrea. But will Karl find a new version of Heather, changed after rehabilitation, or will she be up to her old tricks?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.