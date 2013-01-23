Sherlock and Doctor Who will be pitted against the likes of Downton Abbey and New Tricks in the Best Drama category, while the shows' stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Matt Smith, Hugh Bonneville and Alun Armstrong have all been nominated for the coveted Best Drama Performance (Male) gong.

Miranda Hart's turn in Call the Midwife sees her going up against Mrs Biggs' Sheridan Smith, Homeland's Claire Danes and Upstairs Downstars star Keeley Hawes, amongst others, in the Best Drama Performance (Female) category, while new sitcom Citizen Khan will lock horns with contenders including Life's Too Short, Ab Fab and New Girl for Best Sitcom.

Check out the list below, watch Dermot O'Leary's video message and then head over to www.nationaltvawards.com to cast your votes.

FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

The Apprentice

The Great British Bake Off

Top Gear

COMEDY PANEL SHOW

Have I Got News For You

Mock The Week

QI

Would I Lie To You?

DRAMA

Doctor Who

Downton Abbey

Merlin

Sherlock

DRAMA PERFORMANCE MALE

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock)

Daniel Mays (Mrs Biggs)

Colin Morgan (Merlin)

Matt Smith (Doctor Who)

TALENT SHOW

Britain's Got Talent

Dancing On Ice

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

The X Factor

DRAMA PERFORMANCE FEMALE

Karen Gillan (Doctor Who)

Miranda Hart (Call The Midwife)

Suranne Jones (Scott & Bailey)

Sheridan Smith (Mrs Biggs)

SITUATION COMEDY

Absolutely Fabulous

Benidorm

Mrs Brown's Boys

The Big Bang Theory

DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Big Fat Gypsy Weddings

Frozen Planet

One Born Every Minute

Planet Earth Live

SERIAL DRAMA

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Alan Halsall (Coronation Street)

Michelle Keegan (Coronation Street)

Emmett J Scanlan (Hollyoaks)

Adam Woodyatt (EastEnders)

DAYTIME

Come Dine With Me

The Chase

The Jeremy Kyle Show

This Morning

NEWCOMER

Liam Fox (Emmerdale)

Natalie Gumede (Coronation Street)

Joseph Thompson (Hollyoaks)

David Witts (EastEnders)

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

Alan Carr: Chatty Man

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Graham Norton Show

The Only Way Is Essex

ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTER

Alan Carr

Ant & Dec

Keith Lemon

Dermot O'Leary

