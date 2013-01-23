National Television Awards 2013: last chance to cast your votes
See a full list of the nominees for this year's awards - then have your say before the polls close at 12 noon today
It's your last chance to vote in the 2013 National Television Awards – see the full list of nominees below then click on the link to have your say before the polls close at 12 noon.
Dermot O'Leary hosts tonight's star-studded event, and finds himself up against the likes of Alan Carr, Ant & Dec and Stephen Fry for the best Entertainment Presenter award.
Sherlock and Doctor Who will be pitted against the likes of Downton Abbey and New Tricks in the Best Drama category, while the shows' stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Matt Smith, Hugh Bonneville and Alun Armstrong have all been nominated for the coveted Best Drama Performance (Male) gong.
Miranda Hart's turn in Call the Midwife sees her going up against Mrs Biggs' Sheridan Smith, Homeland's Claire Danes and Upstairs Downstars star Keeley Hawes, amongst others, in the Best Drama Performance (Female) category, while new sitcom Citizen Khan will lock horns with contenders including Life's Too Short, Ab Fab and New Girl for Best Sitcom.
Check out the list below, watch Dermot O'Leary's video message and then head over to www.nationaltvawards.com to cast your votes.
FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
The Apprentice
The Great British Bake Off
Top Gear
COMEDY PANEL SHOW
Have I Got News For You
Mock The Week
QI
Would I Lie To You?
DRAMA
Doctor Who
Downton Abbey
Merlin
Sherlock
DRAMA PERFORMANCE MALE
Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock)
Daniel Mays (Mrs Biggs)
Colin Morgan (Merlin)
Matt Smith (Doctor Who)
TALENT SHOW
Britain's Got Talent
Dancing On Ice
Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice UK
The X Factor
DRAMA PERFORMANCE FEMALE
Karen Gillan (Doctor Who)
Miranda Hart (Call The Midwife)
Suranne Jones (Scott & Bailey)
Sheridan Smith (Mrs Biggs)
SITUATION COMEDY
Absolutely Fabulous
Benidorm
Mrs Brown's Boys
The Big Bang Theory
DOCUMENTARY SERIES
Big Fat Gypsy Weddings
Frozen Planet
One Born Every Minute
Planet Earth Live
SERIAL DRAMA
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Alan Halsall (Coronation Street)
Michelle Keegan (Coronation Street)
Emmett J Scanlan (Hollyoaks)
Adam Woodyatt (EastEnders)
DAYTIME
Come Dine With Me
The Chase
The Jeremy Kyle Show
This Morning
NEWCOMER
Liam Fox (Emmerdale)
Natalie Gumede (Coronation Street)
Joseph Thompson (Hollyoaks)
David Witts (EastEnders)
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
Alan Carr: Chatty Man
I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
The Graham Norton Show
The Only Way Is Essex
ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTER
Alan Carr
Ant & Dec
Keith Lemon
Dermot O'Leary
Watch coverage of The National Television Awards tonight from 7:30pm on ITV