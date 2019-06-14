Hurrying to hide Adam and swiftly dispatching Gary, Sarah is mortified Mr Windass thinks there could still be a chance for them and doesn't know how to let him down gently. By Friday 14th June she and Adam have slept together but she urges her new beau to respect her ex's feelings and keep their hook-ups quiet for now, while oblivious Bethany pushes Gary not to give up on her mum.

Tina O'Brien teases her alter ego's new love triangle, and whether her alter ego is in danger from Weatherfield's latest villain…

What is Sarah thinking when Gary turns up unexpectedly?

She is so shocked, especially because she doesn’t know Bethany has been encouraging Gary to patch things up. It’s a sad situation because Sarah knows their relationship is over, but at the same time she doesn’t want to see Gary hurt.

So there's no hope they could get back together?

I love working with Mikey North so every time Sarah and Gary were on the rocks we would joke that we wanted Sarah and Gary to work things out - but I think, this time, there’s no going back for Sarah.

Is she feeling the pressure of the love triangle with Adam?

She definitely feels like she is stuck in the middle. She is trying to be respectful to Gary but at the same time she doesn’t want Adam to think she still has feelings for her ex. Sarah is also enjoying being more cheeky and so much more flirty with Adam. I love the dynamic between Gary and Adam because there’s so much tension.

Does Sarah see Adam as a long-term prospect?

With Adam, Sarah isn’t thinking about the future, she is just enjoying the attention he gives her and the feeling of being wanted.

What has it been like to play this new side to Sarah?

I have really enjoyed it and Sam Robertson is great to work with. Sarah’s wardrobe has even started to change! Even though the Platts are at war with each other, it’s lovely for Sarah to have some happiness.

The audience know Gary is a killer - does being involved with him put Sarah in danger?

If Sarah was my friend then I would tell her that Gary is trouble! With everything that is going on with her family right now, Sarah needs some fun although I do think that Sarah and Gary work well together.

