Knowing that there is the potential to impress, Cameron Dunn (Nic Jackman) spots what he thinks is the chance to shine by identifying a rare diagnosis. While he is certain that this is what he needs for Nick to take notice, problems arise when it turns out that someone thinks he may have misdiagnosed.

With Nicky McKendrick (Belinda Owusu) confident that he has made the wrong call, Cameron is more determined than ever to prove himself right. Unfortunately for him, Nick's eye seems to be constantly in Nicky's direction and this causes Cameron to resort to more questionable tactics.

Irritated that Nicky gets chosen to help with a complicated surgical procedure instead of him, he cannot resist going back to his dodgy ways and sneakily takes an opportunity to damage Nicky's chances by sabotaging her stitches after surgery.

He then makes out as if he has spotted the mistake and fixes the problem, happily taking the credit for stopping what could have been a serious issue. As for Nicky, she is convinced by Cameron that the error was on her and her confidence takes a damaging blow in the process.

But is everyone taken in by Cameron's heroics, or could someone step in to put him in his place?

Holby City returned to filming on Monday 28th July following the production break due to lockdown and do not expect COVID-19 to be merely in the background when these new episodes debut. We will be right in the thick of it as Holby’s CEO Max (Jo Martin) fights to keep the hospital stable amidst unprecedented times that put her staff under increasing pressure. When these newly filmed episode air, they will be running at a slightly shorter 40-minutes.

Holby airs Tuesdays on BBC One at 8pm.