ITV adds extra Corrie and Emmerdale to schedule for catch-up evening

Emmerdale and Coronation Street were postponed last week as ITV aired special news coverage following the Queen's passing, as King Charles III was formally proclaimed as the country's new monarch.

Following the change in TV schedules after the death of Queen Elizabeth II , ITV has made a new addition to Thursday's listings so viewers can catch up on its soaps.

Now, the broadcaster has added both serial dramas to tomorrow's evening schedule, with extra time given for the Yorkshire-based soap.

Emmerdale will air a triple-bill which starts at 7:30pm, with further instalments to follow at 8pm and 8:30pm. It will deliver episodes originally billed to air from Monday to Wednesday.

The drama will focus on Kim Tate (Claire King) as she finally discovers that son Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) is alive and well after all, and her tough exterior will fall to pieces as she copes with his huge betrayal.

Coronation Street will then follow at 9pm for an hour-long instalment that was originally planned for Wednesday. It will see Toyah Habeeb's (Georgia Taylor) trial begin following her confession over husband Imran's (Charlie de Melo) death.

Toyah has no idea that Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) is an undercover detective, but will he reveal the truth about her actions? And as Toyah plans to speak in court, will she admit everything or keep up with her lies?

Although we currently have no information on when the ITV soaps will air on Friday, you can keep up to date with all the latest scheduling news by clicking on the links above.

Tune into ITV to find out what's next in Emmerdale from 7:30pm, and Coronation Street at 9pm on Thursday.

