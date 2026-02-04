ITV has announced that January 2026 was officially its biggest ever month for streaming, with a record 383 million streams.

This figure surpasses the previous record set in June 2024 after the Men's Euros, which saw ITVX receive 375 million streams!

This milestone was driven particularly by strong performances from soap, reality and drama, proving ITVX to be a destination for must-watch content.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale saw a significant uplift in their streaming viewership, with streams up 48 per cent year on year. Both continuing dramas achieved their highest monthly streaming figures on record, following the Corriedale crossover episode last month.

Corriedale was also ITV's biggest programme in January, with an audience of 5.9 million across consolidated TV and streaming. Coronation Street and Emmerdale clocked up 65 million streams in January 2026, 10 million higher than the next nearest monthly total on record.

Sarah and Jacob. ITV

Love Island All Stars has continued to be a success for ITV, with the series achieving 40 million streams in January 2026, making it comfortably the biggest title in streaming for 16-34s among commercial competitors (which includes Broadcaster VOD services and ad tiers of subscription streamers).

It isn't just on streaming that Love Island All Stars has proven successful, with RadioTimes.com exclusively revealing that across Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, Love Island has achieved over one billion total impressions, an average of 57 million impressions per day and 606.5 million video views.

The series is currently ITV's top single title in streaming, in 2026 to date.

In the world of drama, it was the top performing genre on ITVX in January, with Red Eye seasons 1 and 2 leading the offering, with over 25 million streams.

The Hunting Wives also led the charts as the top acquired title, with nearly 7 million streams, one of the top performing monthly stream totals for an acquired title ever on ITVX.

Jing Lusi and Martin Compston in Red Eye. ITV

Streaming figures for drama were the highest since January 2024 – when Mr Bates vs The Post Office was released – with the likes of After The Flood and Grantchester in ITV's offering across the month.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment said: "The combination of a brilliant drama offering, two of our biggest brands - Coronation Street and Emmerdale, alongside our most popular show for 16-34s, Love Island, have come together to deliver ITVX its biggest ever month.

"2026 is packed full of exciting new content and it's fantastic to kick start the year with this milestone."

