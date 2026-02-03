Love Island All Stars season 3 has proved itself to be appointment viewing, from the introduction of former US bombshells to explosive moments and dramatic fallouts - and we're only halfway through!

The series launched earlier this year, re-introducing former Islanders the nation know and love to the villa for a second, or third, chance at love, and audiences are enjoying every minute of it.

Social figures shared exclusively with RadioTimes.com reveal that across Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, Love Island has achieved over one billion total impressions, an average of 57 million impressions per day and 606.5 million video views.

These figures are from the day of its first transmission on 15th January up until Monday 2nd February, which marked the midway point for the series.

Curtis Pritchard on Love Island All Stars 2026. ITV

Mike Spencer-Hayter, Creative Director, Lifted Entertainment said in a statement to RadioTimes.com: "Every series we continue to be blown away by the extraordinary buzz that Love Island and All Stars generates across social platforms. This year is no different. Our audience doesn’t just watch the show, they dissect every moment. No look, comment, kiss, triangle, snog, coffee, outfit, or iconic one-liner goes unnoticed.

"To surpass a billion social impressions by the halfway point is staggering, and more than 600 million video views shows just how hungry viewers are to keep up with the Islanders day in and day out.

"It's the top of its game 10 years in and Love Island remains one of very few programmes that has massive numbers and engagement across linear, streaming and digital."

The drama in the villa seems to be everlasting and tonight (3rd February) is no different as the Islanders play spin the bottle.

As teased by ITV, Tommy is asked to name an Islander he thinks is waiting for someone better to walk into the villa, and he picks Lucinda, explaining: "You like being the centre of attention… I think if someone walks in that you fancy you will f**k him [Sean] over, that’s my opinion." Despite this, Lucinda vows to prove him wrong...

Later on, Scott calls out Lucinda as the Islander who "could be playing a game", and Kyra has some insight to share with the group as she says: "I did roll the tapes!"

So what has Kyra got to say? And what other truths and dares will leave the Islanders truly spun out…

We'll be tuned in!

Love Island All Stars airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

