While remorseful Sienna sobbed at Maxine and Damon’s wedding believing she had got it so very wrong, risking her future with Brody in the process, the audience saw Warren, played by Jamie Lomas in his first appearance since May 2018, meet with Nina and berate her for almost letting Sophie and Sebastian’s mum get the upper hand, menacingly warning: “Sienna will never get the better of me…” before driving away to continue living under the radar in Spain.

Legendary gangster Foxy’s comeback was confirmed recently when Lomas was spotted back at Hollyoaks’ Liverpool studios, with sources revealing he would be on screen again later in 2019.

Tonight’s appearance was kept under wraps and came as a genuine surprise to fans who weren’t expecting to see the bad boy again for months. A spokesperson previously said: “There’s plenty of unfinished business between Warren and Sienna after their turbulent history. Could he find himself going head-to-head with her new boyfriend Brody?

“Wherever Warren goes, trouble allows follows and his return is sure to spark some high-stakes storylines.”

Warren is one of Hollyoaks’ most enduringly popular ‘boomerang’ characters, joining in 2006 and appearing in three stints over the next 11 years until 2017 when he escaped with one of his and Sienna’s newborn twins, returning for a single episode in May 2018 for the other one!

After this brief tease we're asking ourselves when exactly we’ll see him again… The other big question is: how will devastated Sienna react at being vindicated over her instincts about the true identity of the twins when she was made to feel like she’d lost the plot?

