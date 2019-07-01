The entry level positions give hungry hopefuls nine-months' paid work experience in a specialist area of their choosing, including costume, sound, visual effects, camera and editorial. It's open to people from all backgrounds, regardless of qualifications or professional experience gained thus far.

Deadline for applications is Friday 5th July, after which the lucky nine will be chosen from those shortlisted for assessment days - which sound rather like X Factor Boot Camp for a behind-the-scenes-on-a-soap job.

Lime Pictures are based in Liverpool. As well as producing Hollyoaks, Channel 4's flagship continuing drama which was voted Best Soap at the British Soap Awards last month, it also makes reality hits The Only Way Is Essex, Geordie Shore and Celebs Go Dating, along with Netflix childrens' drama Free Rein.

