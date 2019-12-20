While Walter and Martine agreed to put the painful chapter of their past to bed and promised troubled Mitchell his family would stick by him, the Faroes overheard, leaving Toby ready to explode. Celeste managed to calm her other half down and fans were left with the distance impression the creepy couple are planning a long game of revenge on the Deverauxs before Toby admits who he really is…

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the reveal, Gordon said it wasn't that hard to keep it quiet: "I'd already had to keep it secret I'd even got a part in Hollyoaks for three months, so being Mitchell's brother was not too difficult. Some fans had already guessed it on social media, but it's easy not to react or comment and leave people guessing."

Gordon was tight-lipped on what his alter ego's grand plan is, but don't expect any Long Lost Family-style reunions for Martine and her son's missing twin.

"Toby may have resentment towards Mitchell as he was the one the family kept, but his real problem would probably lie with Martine herself. Why did she give Toby away and keep Mitchell? One person got everything he didn't have, but he had no choice in that. I don't know how it's going to go and it will take time for those wounds to heal - Toby and Celeste have definitely got ulterior motives. I wouldn't say they are villains just yet…"

The unsettling sense of control Celeste has over him is key to the pair's dynamic, which Gordon hints will be explored further. "Toby is very emotional. A lot of things have happened in his life prior to the moment where he finds Martine, and he can't function without his wife.

"There is a beautiful dynamic between this loving couple looking out for each other. She protects him and allows him to be himself. I guess they seem a bit creepy, but now we know the truth about Toby there's even more suspense about what happens next. That keeps it interesting and there's definitely more to come…"

