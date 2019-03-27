This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has filmed a cameo appearance on Hollyoaks!

Advertisement

Both Alison and the Channel 4/E4 soap have confirmed the news, though there's no further information at the moment whether Alison will be playing herself or a character created especially for her.

But given that Alison has a reputation for having a BIG laugh with all the famous celebrities she interviews for ITV's This Morning, her love of trying on different outrageous outfits and the time she accidentally shoved a hunky male model into the river during a LIVE broadcast, we're hoping Hollyoaks has something super over-the-top planned for her!

This Morning, Alison Hammond
Remember when Alison got hitched to The Rock! (Picture: ITV)
This Morning
Whoops! Holly and Phil are startled when Alison causes a splash on This Morning! (Picture: ITV)

Alison follows in the foosteps of other celebs making cameo appearances in Hollyoaks, including Kate Garraway who reported on the Amy Barnes murder trial, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid who read news reports during Storm Week and Good Morning Britain's Richard Arnold who popped up in Magaluf last summer with the McQueens.

Hollyoaks, Richard Arnold
Richard Arnold on location with the Hollyoaks cast. (Picture: Lime Pictures)
Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement