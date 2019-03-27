But given that Alison has a reputation for having a BIG laugh with all the famous celebrities she interviews for ITV's This Morning, her love of trying on different outrageous outfits and the time she accidentally shoved a hunky male model into the river during a LIVE broadcast, we're hoping Hollyoaks has something super over-the-top planned for her!

Remember when Alison got hitched to The Rock! (Picture: ITV)

Whoops! Holly and Phil are startled when Alison causes a splash on This Morning! (Picture: ITV)

Alison follows in the foosteps of other celebs making cameo appearances in Hollyoaks, including Kate Garraway who reported on the Amy Barnes murder trial, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid who read news reports during Storm Week and Good Morning Britain's Richard Arnold who popped up in Magaluf last summer with the McQueens.

Richard Arnold on location with the Hollyoaks cast. (Picture: Lime Pictures)

