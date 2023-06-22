The actress, who starred as Jess in the Channel 4 soap, was critically injured along with her son Tommy, nine, and her four-year-old nephew Tobias on Saturday 13th May on the M66 in Greater Manchester.

Tributes have been flooding in for Frankie Jules-Hough after the former Hollyoaks star died, aged 38.

Frankie, who was 18 weeks pregnant, according to her friend Debbie Wright, died in hospital two days later.

Frankie’s other son, Rocky, two, was also hurt in the crash.

Leading the tributes, Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan wrote on Twitter: "I just heard the most shocking upsetting news I've heard in such a long time.

"Another good friend who was such a special person has sadly passed away while carrying her unborn baby and her 2 little boys and nephew who were in the car too. They had a terrible car accident."

Paul added: "She was driving on the M66 when a car must have crashed in to them.

"This wonderful actress played the character 'Jess' alongside me for nearly 4 years in @hollyoaksofficial her real name is Frankie Hough and I adored her. I feel so lost right now. #RIPFranki."

He added: "Here is a link to donate some money for these poor little boys she has left behind who are currently fighting for their lives and will be slowly realising that their mummy isnt alive anymore. Just incomprehensible... #totallydevastated."

Her friend, Debbie, launched the GoFundMe page following Frankie’s death, and it has already raised over £52k.

"Words cannot express what her family and friends are going through now, not to mention her poor boys who now have to grow up without their mummy and sister they never got to meet," she wrote.

"This is devastating. Frankie touched the lives of so many with her beautiful kind soul. Heaven has gained a true angel."

Frankie portrayed Jess Holt in Hollyoaks from 2000 to 2001. Other TV credits include Merseybeat, Heartbeat, Where the Heart Is and Wire in the Blood.

Adil Iqbal has pleaded guilty to causing her death by dangerous driving.

He also admitted to causing serious injuries to her son, aged 9.

Advertisement

He was remanded in custody to await sentencing on 19th July.