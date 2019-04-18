Joining her were the likes of Jennifer Metcalfe (Mercedes McQueen), Adam Woodward (Brody Hudson), Ruby O'Donnell (Peri Lomax), Chelsee Healey (Goldie McQueen), David Tag (Sylver McQueen), Ross Adams (Scott Drinkwell), Annie Wallace (Sally St Claire) and Richard Linnell, who bowed out as Alfie Nightingale earlier this year, plus a handful of lucky fans who entered a ballot to take part alongside the stars.

Racing past specially-decorated locations including the parade of village shops, the McQueen house, Sylver's workshop and the famous stone archway, the route also took in a local park before finishing back on set.

Footage from Hollyoaks' Race for Life will be featured in a TV advert airing on Monday 29th April on Channel 4 during the 6.30pm episode, and can be seen across the soap's official social media channels.

Metcalfe said: “It was great fun taking part in the Race for Life. I’m really proud to be part of Hollyoaks’ partnership with the event this year. So many people are affected by cancer in some way, that's why it’s brilliant Hollyoaks can inspire families, just like the McQueens, to join the Race for Life and help beat cancer.”

More than 400 Race for Life events are taking place across the UK between May and October. Participants can run or walk and choose between doing 5k or 10k, as well as 'Pretty Muddy' obstacle courses in both distances. A Pretty Muddy Kids route is available for children wishing to take part.

Cancer Research UK's ever-popular annual Race for Life initiative helps raise vital money for research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of over 200 types of cancer affecting men, women and children.

Speaking about the organisation's partnership with Hollyoaks, Sarah Pickersgill, head of events marketing said: “Survival has doubled in the UK in the last 40 years, and the £860 million Race for Life has raised in the past 26 years has enabled Cancer Research UK to be at the heart of this progress. It is our ambition to accelerate progress so that by 2034, three in four people will survive their cancer for at least 10 years. By taking part in the Race for Life, everyone can help make this a reality.”

For more information on how to take part in Race for Life events go to raceforlife.org or call the hotline on 0300 123 0770.

