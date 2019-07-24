Since leaving the C4 soap, actor James Sutton has been working in theatre, with credits including Rope, Venus Rising and a UK and New York tour of Caroline's Kitchen. But speaking today of his Hollyoaks comeback, he said: "I’m delighted to be returning and reprising the role of John Paul, a character that I care deeply about. The cast and crew of Hollyoaks are among the loveliest and hardest working I know and I'm really looking forward to being back with them."

During his original stint, Sutton was at the centre of a number of high profile storylines, most notably when teacher John Paul was raped by troubled student Finn. Subsequent plotlines saw the character marry show stalwart Ste in the first same-sex wedding in a soap, before it was later revealed that John Paul's transgender boss Sally St Claire was actually his long-lost father.

On what lies ahead, executive producer Bryan Kirkwood said: “James Sutton’s creation, John Paul McQueen, is one of the most beloved characters in Hollyoaks’ history. We are delighted to have him back, to bring some stability to the chaotic McQueen household and to be a figurehead at Hollyoaks High.

“John Paul has featured in two of Hollyoaks’ biggest ever stories. With so many loose ends in the village and a few ex-lovers, we are looking forward to another ground-breaking chapter.”