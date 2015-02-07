“I am really excited to be joining Hollyoaks - especially as a McQueen! Reenie is a very complex character and will, in time, have a very interesting story to tell," said the actress.

Reenie will appear on screen for the first time in April and will initially be seen in prison, but will later become a regular character in the village.

Executive producer Bryan Kirkwood - who first worked with Zoe Lucker during her time as Vanessa Gold on EastEnders - said of her signing: "I am delighted to be working again with Zoe. In my mind there was only one person to tell Reenie's important story and thankfully she was as intrigued by the character as we are."

A spokesperson for the C4 soap added: "Reenie is a good-time party girl without an ‘off’ switch and can be exhausting company although deep down she is the most vulnerable of Nana’s children.

“She hasn’t set the best example to her three girls, who she raised largely on her own and frequently lets them down. Emotionally she’s got issues and sometimes it’s difficult to tell just who the mother is and who is the daughter.”