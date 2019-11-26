Gangster Warren Fox is something of a boomerang, having been in-and-out of the soap since 2006. Lomas was last a regular in 2017 but made a brief cameo earlier this year, cueing up his full-time return this winter. The trailer shows him arriving back in the country with twins Sophie and Sebastian, the twins he stole from their mother Sienna Blake.

Late-night brand extension Hollyoaks Later is revived for a one-off edition in January, as exclusively revealed to RadioTimes.com by executive producer Bryan Kirkwood in September, and the winter trailer teases what's in store as Breda's hostage Tony Hutchinson is finally found in his pig farm prison, before the nasty nanny sets fire to the place. Who will get out of the soap's first edition of Later since 2013?

What else is revealed in the Hollyoaks winter 2019 trailer?

Elsewhere among the revelations is a look at the soap's audacious New Year's Eve flash forward, which gives tantalising snatches of 12 months into the future setting up a year-long mystery as to how character's end up embroiled in the danger we glimpse them in as part of the county lines drug dealing storyline - Juliet Quinn is covered in blood and declaring her love for somebody, but what causes her to be so distressed on 31st December 2020?

Plus, Nancy Osborne tells a stunned Mandy Morgan she slept with Darren, Luke Morgan hides a devastating health diagnosis, Liberty Savage goes to desperate lengths to be a surrogate for her sister, and Mitchell Deveraux vows to come out of the closet - but how will his homophobic grandfather Walter react?

