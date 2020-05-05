In Tuesday 5th May's E4 episode, Tony was in hospital and his surgeon father insisted he have a brain scan to get to the bottom of his collapse.

Later on, shaky Tone was out of the ward and attending best mate Luke Morgan's birthday party, but the assembled guests were shocked to hear of their best mate's health worries from concerned wife Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher).

The celebrations were then interrupted when Edward showed up desperate to talk to his son - then came the bombshell that Tony has a brain tumour…

Next week, the story continues as Tony gets his head around the diagnosis and faces some very big decisions. Can he rely on his dad's support? It wasn't that long ago evil Edward was trying to ruin his offspring's marriage by seducing Diane while Tony was incarcerated by serial killer Breda McQueen, who made the family think he'd run off with another woman.

Once Tony was home the illicit affair was exposed and Di pledged herself to her husband, but Edward is not a man who reacts well to rejection - will he take advantage of the tragic tumour situation and swoop in on his daughter-in-law while Tone fights for his life?

Pickard is the only current member of the cast to have been there since day one, when Hollyoaks launched almost 25 years ago in October 1995. In August 2020 there was an outcry among fans when it looked like he'd been murdered by Breda, only for it to be revealed a few episodes later he had survived.

Surprisingly viewers had never met his estranged dad until last year, when acting legend McGann was cast in the role. Edward has become the village villain and targeted Tony in an attempt to steal his life and become head of the family.

Has fate intervened to give Dr H what he wanted? Or is there more to the situation than meets the eye? And just how much trauma can one family take before they fall apart?

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.