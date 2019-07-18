Here's a rundown of the plots to watch out for:

Breda's next victim

Dubbed "Scary Poppins" by Darren in the clip, serial killing nanny Breda McQueen is confirmed as claiming another life over the summer months, with Mercedes in the firing line as her menacing mother-in-law rumbles her affair with Liam, as is fiance Jack Osborne who vows to get to the bottom of the discovery of a dead body in the river (presumably that of Breda's previous victim Louis Loveday), and Joel Dexter who the God-fearing granny takes against when she learns he's betraying the vows of the priesthood with her daughter.

Maxine's secret is out

Dr Levi Rochester confronts Maxine over the lie she is terminally ill, diagnosing that she has severe mental health issues and is suffering from Munchausen's Syndrome, where patients fabricate serious illness to fulfil a need for attention and care. His pleas for her to come clean fall on deaf ears as Max is then seen pretending to fiancée Damon Kinsella that she has a spinal tumour and just months to live. However, as her wedding day dawns ,Sienna Blake knows the truth. Will she spill the beans?

Laurie and Finn's showdown

Jailed rapist Laurie Shelby is seen being transported in a prison van with none other than fellow inmate Finn O'Connor, younger brother of Laurie's wife Sinead who he psychologically and physically abused for months. Realising who Laurie is, Finn breaks free of his belt and flies at his brutal brother-in-law…

Brooke's meltdown

Teens Brooke Hathaway, Ollie Morgan, Imran Maalik and Juliet Quinn decamp to a summer music festival - but the chilled vibes give way to fear for autistic Brooke who has a sensory overload and finds herself all alone and screaming for help as lights flash and music pounds. Will anyone rescue her?

Mercedes exposed

Sylver almost catches wife Mercy in flagrante with lover Liam Donovan, with the destructive couple very much back on. It's not just in her love life where she's harbouring secrets, though - Harry Thompson (seen holding his newborn baby) discovers the lairy landlady was driving his stolen car and ran over Grace Black… But what happens when he challenges Mercy to admit the truth?

Sienna does a runner

Convinced she's found her missing twins, Sophie and Sebastian - last seen snatched by their dad Warren Fox - Sienna hatches a plan to kidnap them and flee the country. Donning a disguise and desperately claiming this is her only chance, is she really about to leave boyfriend Brody Hudson behind? And could she be arrested if it all goes wrong?

Mitchell cheats on Cleo?

Insecure Cleo tells hunky doctor/stripper boyfriend Mitchell she's scared he'll find someone else. Obviously smitten Mitchell assures his lady he only has eyes for her, but the trailer teases someone else may have caught his eye - but who?

Peri and Prince's summer loving

A summer romance is blossoming between friends Prince McQueen and Peri Lomax as the pair are forced to work together at Tom Cunningham's lame-looking kids' holiday camp, 'Tom's Turtles'. But with Prince set to leave soon, following Malique Thompson-Dwyer's decision to quit, will Pez have her heart broken?

