Mulkerrin's news comes just days after Douglas-Speed - who plays Joel Dexter - commented in an interview with Inside Soap that he missed working alongside his real-life partner: "When we first started seeing each other, people would ask if we found it difficult being around each other all the time. But we just buzz off one another at work!

"It's strange having different schedules now, although it's good to get home and ask about Nadine's day like a normal couple! I do miss it a bit, though, I won't lie. She's a star."

The actor also mentioned that he and Mulkerrin do not have any current plans to get married, with the pair instead preferring to focus on the "romance" of their engagement: "We don't have any plans yet – we're just enjoying the romance of it all. No stress or panic, although I think I have the wedding all planned out in my head."

Mulkerrin is nominated for Best Female Dramatic Performance at this year's British Soap Awards, which are due to be handed out live on ITV from 8.00pm tonight at a ceremony taking place in Manchester.

