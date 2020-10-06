Here are your Hollyoaks spoilers for 12th - 19th October 2020.

Theresa's back as the McQueens have a stalker

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is shaken by a creepy, and anonymous, text message, but considering the amount of people she's offended in her life she doesn't know where to begin working out who sent it. Chances are it's bigger than a penny-pinching punter from the pub complaining about being short-changed.

More members of the family also start receiving sinister SMS contact from the same mysterious sender, all of them warning the McQueens must pay for the sins of the past. While Mercy, Sylver McQueen (David Tag) and John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) try and figure out what's going on, who should totter home to Hollyoaks village on their signature stilletos but cousin Theresa - last seen in 2016 heading to Alicante, and almost forgetting to take her two-year-old daughter when she got in the cab to the airport. Can tarty T shed any light on who is targeting her family? Being greeted by news of an evil stalker is probably not the homecoming she had envisaged.

Liberty loses the plot

We can barely stop ourselves shouting: 'Told you so!' as Liberty struggles to give her baby daughter away to big sister Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and boyfriend Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward), despite agreeing to be their surrogate all those months ago. However, her attachment to the child is being fuelled by a serious case of what appears to be post-partum psychosis.

Wobbly Lib is having hallucinations that Sienna's dead serial killer daughter Nico Blake (Persephone Swales-Dawson) is a freaky nurse, goading her to keep her kid. This week, nasty nurse Nico encourages Liberty to secretly breastfeed the little one to strengthen their bond. It's a clever, and creepy, callback to when Sienna was trying to steal Nancy Osbourne's (Jessica Fox) life and breastfed her newborn son Oscar. And you thought dippy Liberty was the polar opposite of her twisted sister? When Sienna's the stable one in the family something is seriously wrong. Prepare for Lib's state of mind to spiral.

Warren and Felix confront Cormac

Warren is not completely on board with Felix's plan to confront his childhood tormentor Cormac Ranger (James Gaddas), the kids' home care home worker who's brutal bullying scarred him for life. Can loose cannon Felix be trusted not to do lose his cool?

As the recent Hollyoaks trailer revealed, it's actually Foxy who flips out when horrid racist Cormac is confronted with his crimes and refuses to acknowledge the psychological damage he inflicted. The highly-charged meeting with Cormac doesn't exactly provide the closure anyone was looking for, and kicks off a much darker chapter in the story involving fellow abuse survivor Brody. By the middle of the week, Brodes is struggling with the scary situation and heads to the police station… What has he got to tell them?

Yazz and Tom over?

Cracks are starring to show in the romance between Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry). He's morphing into the next Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), content to stay settled in the village surrounded by friends and family and building his empire. She, on the other hand, has dreams beyond the city walls and wants to head to the big smoke to pursue a career in journalism. Well, it's better than working for a living…

When the young couple realise they might not be on the same page in terms of mapping out their lives, impulsive Yazz makes a grand gesture to her boyfriend that knocks him for six. Mind you, suggesting he wears a taupe tank top instead of a beige one would be considered a wild act of rebellion for our Tom. Not wanting to hold ambitious Yazz back, well-meaning Tom ends up making things ten times worse when his good intentions misfire completely. He really is turning into the next Tony, isn't he?

Edward's wicked new plan for Diane

Talking of Tony, his marriage is sinking quicker than one of the chef's souffles on a summer's day thanks to dastardly dad Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann). The menacing medic tells daughter-in-law Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) it's time she stopped wearing her wedding ring now her and Tone are over, thanks to his Machiavellian manipulations.

Distressed Diane notices her hair is starting to fall out, but Edward assures her it's just down to all the worry and thrusts the divorce papers into her hand so he can have her all to himself. Fletcher recently appeared on a chat show with a bold new red hairdo, which she said was for an upcoming storyline. Edward's already drugged his son to change his personality and turn him into an aggressive wreck, is he messing with Di's famously luscious locks (seriously, it's always perfect!) as part of his grand plan to become head of the Hutchinsons? The mind boggles.

Friday Favourites: The Loft opens and a new hunk arrives

This week's dip into the archives while Hollyoaks shows four nights a week until January takes us back 20 years - it's 2000 and a young-looking Mandy Richardson and Cindy Cunningham swoon at the arrival of fit fireman Ben Davies. Mandy would go on to bag the buff blonde - sorry Cind. Elsewhere, legendary nightclub The Loft opens its doors for the first time. Did the original flyers say 'Available for private hire and future shootings, stabbings, robberies, fires and murder attempts', I wonder…

