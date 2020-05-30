Sylver meets his secret daughter

Sweet Sylver prepares to renew his vows to mouthy Mercedes with a big public party. Seeing as there are so many nuptial-themed McQueen occasions the pressure is on for producers to spice them up by springing an outrageous surprise on the viewers, but they've outdone themselves this time as a sassy teenager Cher barges in with a shocking claim - she is Sylver's daughter. Quite how this will be explained seeing as he was banged up for most of his adult life devoid of female contact should be very interesting, but one look at Cher with her hoop earrings and scrunchy barely taming a brunette barnet all but confirms this girl is most definitely a McQueen.

Will Jordan seduce Peri's mum?

As if we needed more reasons to dislike creepy drug dealer Jordan Price, he's now set to break lovely Peri Lomax's heart by cosying up to her mum Leela Lomax. The feisty firefighter has form when it comes to younger fellas, remember her icky fling with Zack Loveday? It looks like she's about to rediscover her inner cougar with her daughter's bloke after months of cringey flirting when he gives her a sob story about his childhood. Is Jordan only flattering the yummy mummy to deflect attention from his criminal activity taking place under her roof? Shame on you, Leela - and you're meant to be the sensible one in the family.

Kyle feels lonelier than ever

Following his ill-advised decision to drive stepson Oscar around while high as a kite, Kyle has trouble convincing fiancée Nancy Osborne to give him another chance to prove he is a responsible adult and not a flaky man child. Forcing him to choose between her drugs puts the rocky romance at a crossroads, and Kyle pleads with best mate Darren Osborne to help sort his mess out. But the co-dependent friendship with Darren starts to fracture, and as Mandy encourages her man to focus on his recovery from depression, Kyle could be left adrift with no support network for his own crumbling mental health.

John Paul's new lover causes a stir

Back to the McQueens' wedding vow renewal bash, and John Paul spies a potential plus one for his sister's big day in the shape of hunky copper George Kiss. After not having a non-toxic love interest in years, proudly parading the perky PC with the perfect pecs on his arm has JP beaming. Unfortunately, when matriarch Nana finds out what her grandson's new beau does for a living she's far from impressed, as upstanding police officers and law-bending McQueens have never made the best bedfellows. We reckon one flash of that unnerving smile from gorgeous George (don't look directly at him, you'll never be the same again!) will have Nana wrapping her feather boa round the newcomer by the time Agadoo is playing on the wedding disco.

Bye bye Misbah (for now)

Having got cold feet about swapping Dee Valley Hospital for a temporary secondment in Surrey, Dr Misbah Maalik decides to take the plunge and take up the tempting career opportunity. She leaves behind an unusually stable household: daughter Yazz is loved up with boyfriend Tom Cunningham, son Imran is helping BFFs Ollie Morgan and Brooke Hathaway run a sustainable vegan street food stall, and stepson Sami has started his own law firm. Which means disaster must surely be round the corner for the clan…

Hollyoaks Favourite: fright night for Silas

Before Lindsey Roscoe the Gloved Hand Killer and Breda McQueen the nasty nanny, there was Silas Blissett, the gruesome grandfather. Jeff Rawle, also known as pushover George Dent in newsroom sitcom Drop the Dead Donkey and Amos Diggory in the Harry Potter films, devoured the delicious role of the senior citizen serial killer, and this week's Hollyoaks Favourites (Wednesday-Friday at 7.00pm on E4) flashes back to the unforgettable 'fright night' of 2011 when the stalking of his next victim took a jaw-dropping turn for sinister Silas. It's a stark warning of the dangers of wearing the same Halloween fancy dress outfit as another partygoer.

