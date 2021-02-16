6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Summer’s revenge and George lies John Paul is abusing him

Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) learns the truth about her father’s attack, so Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) are in big trouble when she finds a gun…

Elsewhere George Kiss (Callum Kerr) lies that boyfriend John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is abusing him, while Grace Black (Tamara Wall) kisses Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner). Is this the start of a steamy affair?

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 22nd – 26th February 2021.

Summer’s deadly revenge

Sly Summer reckons she’s worked out Warren was behind the attack on her dad Cormac that put him in a coma, so Foxy and partners in crime Brody and Felix close ranks to either put her off the scent or silence her – whichever is easier.

Brody goes rogue and tells Summer what an abusive monster her father really was, and how he treated Warren and Felix when they were in his care in the children’s home. This gets Summer stirred up, as does the sight of Brody cosying up to ex Sienna Blake (Anna Passey). With rage simmering, Summer then finds flatmate Grace’s gun at home – who’s in the firing line as Ms Ranger plans revenge?

George lies John Paul is abusing him

Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) is not impressed at son John Paul being led astray by boyfriend George, who distracts him from work by flashing his seductive smile and whisking him off for liquid lunches. It’s all part of the bully’s ploy to control every aspect of JP’s life and isolate him from everybody, which takes an even more sinister turn this week.

When George accidentally breaks his nose he heads to A&E, and deliberately makes concerned nurse Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) think John Paul was responsible for the injury. Soon, Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) is questioning the cop if her colleague is beating him, and everyone’s feeling sorry for evil George…

Cher pushes Romeo into Grace’s arms

Shady Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) has some apologising to do when she falls out with boyfriend Romeo, and on the advice of step-mum Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) she plans a sexy surprise by way of an apology. Cringe alert, it’s Romeo’s haughty grandmother Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) that finds the teen dressed scantily at the flat. Sacre bleu!

Meanwhile, Romeo has run into Grace who is feeling insecure about her relationship with Felix. The ripped teen tries to cheer up the gobby gangster, and makes a playful comment about the benefits of dating an older woman (cheeky). Simultaneously seizing, and misreading, the moment, Grace tries to kiss Romeo. Flattered, he lets her down gently and admits he’s got his eye on someone else. Will he do the dirty on vulnerable Cher?

Felix cheats with Martine?

The reason Grace and Felix are at odds is because he bails on their date earlier in the week, and she sees him chatting with old flame Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan). Fearing her fella is drifting back into the arms of his childhood sweetheart, she demands he choose which woman he wants.

Felix is furious when he learns Grace put the moves on hunky Ro, although a worrying discovery could mean Martine and Mr Westwood may be spending more time together – but not for the reasons you think.

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) cottons on that Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is playing drug lord Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) from the inside, and is secretly gathering evidence to bring down the entire county lines network. Fretting at the huge risks involved, can Ste convince Sid to get help from the authorities before he ends up in even more danger?

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is distraught when she hears Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) has been attacked in prison, but it’s still awkward between her and Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) since her ill-advised seduction attempt so he’s reluctant to support her. She’s utterly mortified to learn Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) is doing his best to keep them apart in case his son is tempted to cheat on Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) – but is the old man right to be worried?

