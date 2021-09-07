6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Summer returns for final showdown and Warren is in trouble

Sinister Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) returns and holds Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) at gunpoint in a dramatic showdown – can Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) save his soulmate?

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) fear their empire is crumbling, newcomer Nate Denby (Chris Charles) secretly spies on the Deverauxs and Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) has something to hide.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 13th – 17th September 2021.

Sienna and Brody in danger

Summer appears to be a distant memory – as in the crazy character, not the season (though let’s not get started on the lousy weather). But you can’t keep a good villain down and the cops reveal to Sienna and Brody there has been a development on the bad girl’s disappearance: a body has been found…

Of course it’s not the menacing Ms Ranger, and the thought she’s still out there puts her enemies on edge. When there’s a suspected sighting of Summer in the village – which is actually a lie from naughty Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demirican) wanting to cause trouble – the police whisk Brody and Sienna to a safe house for their own protection. The former lovers are bonded by being in hiding and are on the verge of a romantic reunion – unaware sly Summer is lurking!

Summer’s final showdown

The stage is set for Summer to take the revenge she’s been planning for almost a year on Brody for his part in her dad’s death. Buckle up. Just as him and Sienna are given the all-clear to leave the remote safe house, Summer takes Ms Blake hostage and holds her at gunpoint on the edge of a cliff.

Brody begs Summer to spare his beloved Sienna’s life and makes a drastic deal with the devil to try and save her. But Summer loves nothing more than a twisted power play and soon turns the tables on Brody, leading to a life-threatening clifftop showdown. There are tragic consequences, so will anyone survive this tense stand-off? And is this really the end of Summer?

Warren and Fergus take a big risk

Fiendish Fergus faces an obstacle in his quest to buy up the entire village when Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) refuses to sell him the Hutch, and disgruntled tenant Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) badmouths her landlord for his dodgy antics. Then techy stalker Timmy Simons (Sam Tutty) brings bad news to his boss about the sleazy secret webcam stream and Fergus is fuming…

Telling sidekick Warren their business is in serious trouble, Fergus makes furtive plans to flee the village with fiancee Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) before the true nature of how he makes his money is found out. Is Warren being set up by his professional partner so he takes the fall? And can him and Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) make amends after Fergus made her think they’d had a one-night stand?

Nate’s secret agenda

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is providing more than room and board to hunky housemate Nate, oblivious to the fact he’s come to Hollyoaks with a hidden agenda that involves the Deveraux family. Mysterious Nate has an awkward encounter with Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) that leaves him shaken, luckily Grace is on hand to comfort him and they sleep together.

Immediately regretting it and fearful of having created a very awkward domestic situation, Grace makes the knee-jerk decision to evict Nate the morning after. Charming. Old flame Felix then changes her mind and Nate seems to be here to stay. Are the Deverauxs in danger from the newcomer?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is grateful to have precious son Prince home and is already picking out a suitably blingy mother-of-the-groom outfit for his upcoming wedding. However, Prince and fiancée Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) are keeping something from the rest of the McQueens and struggling with the subterfuge as planning for the nuptials gathers pace. Can Olivia encourage her fella to come clean?

Desperate to repair her wrecked relationship with Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer), Mandy is thrilled when the teen agrees to some mother-daughter time. Unfortunately stressed out Mand suffers another of those chronic panic attacks she’s started having and misses their meet-up. Not wanting to admit to Ella the reason she was a no-show makes the girl resent her mum even more, and she turns to Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) for support. Meanwhile, Mandy starts melting in the presence of suave Dr Ali Shazhad (Raji James)…