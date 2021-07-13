6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Summer’s wedding revenge and Leah goes missing

Weddings bells are ringing for Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) and Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) but the groom has no idea the bride is about to destroy his life – get ready for some terrifying twists.

The village is on high alert when Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) goes missing, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) makes a last-ditch attempt to win back Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) and the locals are gripped by Assassins fever!

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 19th – 23rd July 2021.

Wedding revenge

It’s Summer and Brody’s wedding and the bride has a big surprise in store for her groom – and it’s much more unexpected than her choice of the first dance. Oblivious Brodes has no idea the big day is a sham and sly Summer plots to enact her revenge for his part in her father’s death, and when her grand plan is revealed all hell breaks loose.

Brody becomes public enemy number one and considers fleeing the village to escape the trap Summer has set him. Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) doesn’t know what to believe as manipulative Ms Ranger convinces her a terrible accusation against Brody is true, but when an innocent party is caught in the crossfire the bad girl must think on her feet…

Deadly game

Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) launch their interactive game of Assassins that is set to turn the village into a battle ground over the summer – don’t worry, it’s just a bit of fun for charity and no one’s really going to get hurt. Are they…?

Taking it all very seriously, the couple clash over how to drum up interest in the game so Tom hires buff BFF Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) to attract some sign-ups. You guessed it, ripped Ro gets his guns out to persuade the locals to join in. It works a treat, though the immersive activity takes a dark turn for one unlucky resident…

Leah goes missing

Leah is crushed when her dreams of taking part in an important dance contest are curtailed by an ankle injury. Left in charge of the teen while Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) visits family, Sid suggests she take part in Assassins instead, but sly Leah insists to Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) she can still perform, conveniently forgetting to tell her she has a fractured ankle.

Sensing her student could be a liability that stops them winning first prize, cruel Trish sends Leah into the woods in pursuit of her Assassins ‘target’ then climbs on the coach bound for contest, deliberately leaving the gullible girl behind. After being sent on a wild goose chase by her dance teacher, Leah mysteriously disappears…

Can Nancy forgive Darren?

We’re all rooting for Dancy to fully commit to being back together – apart from Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn), probably – and Darren continues to pull out all the stops to persuade Nancy to commit to their reunion.

It’s going to take more than soppy words and those puppy dog eyes this time, so after getting advice from Trish (why her?!) he draws up a formal contract promising he will never hurt wronged Nancy ever again. It’s right up the bossy teacher’s street (he could’ve done a pie chart or a bar graph to go with it), but will she sign on the dotted line and give their roller coaster romance another go?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Fragile Cher McQueen (Bethannie Hare) may have ditched the social media that trolled her into stealing a baby and self-harming, but has she swapped one addiction for another? She becomes increasingly reliant on ‘Jade’, the online friend she made who appears to be a virtual shoulder to cry on for her troubles. Does Jade really have Cher’s best interests at heart? And will the cycle of self-loathing start up again when Sylver McQueen (David Tag) announces Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is coming home from hospital, relegating Cher to second place in his affections yet again?

The school prom approaches and the thought of frilly dresses and the traditional fuss makes Brooke (Tylan Grant) feel uncomfortable. Turning to Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) after being voted prom queen, Brooke makes some highly personal confessions only the sympathetic stall holder can relate to. Then comes a surprise announcement from the troubled teenager…