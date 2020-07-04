Here's all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 6th-10th July 2020.

Shock passion for Warren and Sienna

Phil and Sharon in EastEnders, Coronation Street's Steve and Tracy, Moira and Cain in Emmerdale, Eldorado's Bunny and Fiz… Soap history is littered with on/off toxic couples who can't live with each other, can't live without each other - add Hollyoaks' Sienna and Warren as another entry to the category. Despite the backstabbing and plotting against each other of the past, the dysfunctional pair are forever bonded as parents to twins Sebastian and Sophie, and when their son turns a corner in his fight against leukaemia mummy and daddy get carried away and end up kissing. Foxy advises his baby mama against telling her boyfriend Brody Hudson, but the guilt eats away at the tormented teacher. Will she risk everything for the sake of a clear conscience?

Facing up to the past

Warren appears to be the calm, zen voice of reason for a change, advising Sienna to keep quiet and put the unexpected smooch down to a moment of madness. The gangster is turning over a new leaf, the reason for which may be facing up to childhood bully Felix Westwood, who recently came back into his life. Opening up about the cruelty he endured in the kids' home where they both grew up, Warren takes a long, hard look at what made him the man he is today - then decides to pay Felix a surprise visit by breaking into his flat… Let's hope we didn't speak too soon about this new leaf.

Charlie is lured into county lines

Having initially refused Sid Sumner's offer of dealing drugs for Jordan Price, young Charlie Dean clashes with Nancy Osborne when she refuses to buy her nephew a new games console. Yes, she's got more pressing matters on her mind such as organising her fiancee's funeral after his suicide, but unfortunately this only exacerbates Charlie's feelings of neglect and desire to escape his upsetting home life. The teen soon agrees to become Jordan's latest mini-Pablo Escobar and sell narcotics in the corridors of Hollyoaks High…

Nancy and Darren united in grief

Gripped by grief, Nancy can barely get out of bed and refuses to go to Kyle's funeral. When Darren opens up to his ex about his own dark thoughts and suicide attempt, Nancy is devastated all over again and encourages him to be honest with partner Mandy Morgan about the extent of his mental health troubles. Will the funeral bring closure for any of Kyle's loved ones?

Edward's next lie

Tony is still acting like the Incredible Hulk in a chef's apron, ranting and raving at restaurant customers as his temper grows increasingly unpredictable. Evil Edward Hutchinson plays the concerned father-in-law and tells Diane Hutchinson her husband's changed personality could be permanent - electing to leave out the small detail he's secretly drugging him with testosterone. The rotter.

Hollyoaks Favourites: Tony week

At long last, Hollyoaks Favourites puts the spotlight on our Tone, the soap's longest-serving character who's been there since day one. The character is beloved for his buffoonery and comedic moments, but this week's classic episodes remind us of the harder times he's faced, particularly the loss of his and Mandy's baby girl back in 2006, and of the dramatic talents of Nick Pickard who has made his alter ego a genuine icon.

